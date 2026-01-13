80 Year-Old Retirees Ski For Free At These Resorts

At Alta Ski Area in Utah, a daily lift ticket for a single adult costs $189 to $209 this winter, and at New Mexico's Taos Ski Valley, the price ranges from $115 to $210. Over at California's top ski destination, Mammoth Mountain, rates start at $169 and go up to $229. For the average winter sports enthusiast, there's a slight variation in pricing between the ski centers. However, all three of these destinations have one important feature in common: if you're 80 years old or older, you'll ski for free.

At Alta, as the story goes, the tradition dates back to Alf Engen, a Norwegian-American ski champion and member of the U.S. Olympic Ski Team in 1940. The founder of Alta's Alf Engen Ski School, he lived into his late 80s, and he believed that skiers of all ages should feel welcome on the slopes. Plenty of senior skiers agree. "Inside of every old, beat-up body on the ski slope is a 16-year-old kid," 84-year-old Bob Phillips, a frequent skier at Alta, told the New York Times. "And while you keep slowly falling apart, the 16-year-old is still in there."

Phillips is part of the Wild Old Bunch, a group of seniors who started skiing together at Alta in the 1970s. Today, the group has around 100 active members who take advantage of Engen's octogenarian-friendly policies, which have been in place for years at Alta Ski Area. In fact, skiers age 80 and over can pick up a free daily lift ticket or apply for a heavily discounted season pass ($50) that allows them to skip lines at the ticket window (and ride for free on the UTA Ski Bus).