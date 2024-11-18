Follow In Pioneer Footsteps And Witness Oregon Scenery On This Historic Western Road Trip

When it comes to scenic spots, Oregon has more than its fair share. If you love the ocean, you can see craggy cliffs and sandy beaches as you make your way to the charming beach city of Brookings on Oregon's southern coast. Alternatively, if you're more into desert vistas or dunes, there is a long list of underrated destinations in Oregon, like the Painted Hills, Alvord Desert, and Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. Yes, Oregon has some quirky towns and cities, but the Beaver State is a place where, more than anything, nature shines. And there are an abundance of options all around if you know where to look.

One of the most impressive sights in Oregon is Mount Hood. This snow-capped peak dominates the horizon, offering incredible landscapes for hiking and skiing. If you're a history buff, you can step back in time and experience Mount Hood like a traveler on the Oregon Trail. Best of all, you don't have to sleep in the back of a covered wagon, and you won't contract dysentery. For a true adventure, check out one of the best historic sites in the state: Barlow Road.