These DIY Hacks Will Keep Your Hiking Boots Smelling Fresh, According To Social Media

Another idea that was mentioned on Reddit, as well as on Instagram by @joey1luna (the reel was about sneakers, but it still applies) and @thesaltstrong, is cleaning shoes with a vinegar and water solution. Various ratios were recommended, going anywhere from half and half to 90/10 vinegar to water. Backpacker.com backs this up as an antibacterial solution, though it says to spray or wash the inside with vinegar and water in equal parts, and to do the same for the insoles after you remove them (more on that later). One Redditor reminds us that the boots will only smell like vinegar until they dry, when you won't smell it at all.

Another idea is to take baking soda and sprinkle it inside your boots. You leave it in overnight and shake it all out the next morning. However, don't bother trying vinegar and baking soda together, according to Lifehacker. Vinegar is an acid and baking soda is alkaline. Combining them brings the pH to a neutral state, so it's not really effective (though it won't hurt you). Another person on Reddit mentioned spraying the inside of the shoes with vodka, which is a time-honored way to remove smells around the home, and it can work here as well. Still, it's more expensive than vinegar or baking soda, and you'd probably rather use it in a post-hike cocktail.