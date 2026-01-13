These DIY Hacks Will Keep Your Hiking Boots Smelling Fresh, According To Social Media
If you're doing any hiking, having the right boots can make a big difference in your comfort. However, whether you're taking a short hike in your hometown or doing the 1,500-mile Cross Texas Trail, your hiking boots can develop a stinky scent that might make you want to toss them in the trash and sit on the couch to play video games instead. Don't despair if your trusty pair is starting to get pretty ripe. There are some useful tips on social media that can help de-funk your favorite hiking boots and prevent the icky stink from coming back, from wearing the right socks to knowing how to properly wash and dry your shoes (and your feet).
To find these DIY hiking boot tips, we consulted threads on Reddit's r/hiking, r/boots, and r/outdoorgear, as well as posts on Instagram. We also looked at outdoor websites like Backpacker.com and medical sites to back up the information. In addition, as a marathon runner who sometimes trains for over four hours in a single run, I use these techniques myself and can confidently recommend them.
Wear wool socks
Our feet have around 250,000 sweat glands, and sweating is certainly something that's happening inside your hiking boots, especially when they're waterproof. When your feet sweat, bacteria on your skin consume the sweat, causing the odor. In fact, bacteria thrive in moist, dark, and warm environments, which accurately describes the inside of hiking boots. One way to help keep away the stench is to wear socks made of wool or other natural fibers. A number of posters in r/hiking, r/boots, and r/outdoorgear mentioned wool socks as the way to keep your boots from getting smelly. One r/hiking poster said, "Wear merino wool socks. Merino wool helps with odors because bacteria can't bind to the thin fibers of merino."
The claim about wool and other moisture-wicking fabrics is backed up by Unity Point Health and Cleveland Clinic. You may worry about the cost, as some wool socks can be expensive. However, you can find some on Amazon, like Moggei Merino Wool Socks that come in a five-pack for under $20. One poster on r/outdoor gear mentioned putting sandwich bags over your feet to keep them dry in wet weather, but that can affect the grip of your toes in the boots.
Cleaning with vinegar or baking soda
Another idea that was mentioned on Reddit, as well as on Instagram by @joey1luna (the reel was about sneakers, but it still applies) and @thesaltstrong, is cleaning shoes with a vinegar and water solution. Various ratios were recommended, going anywhere from half and half to 90/10 vinegar to water. Backpacker.com backs this up as an antibacterial solution, though it says to spray or wash the inside with vinegar and water in equal parts, and to do the same for the insoles after you remove them (more on that later). One Redditor reminds us that the boots will only smell like vinegar until they dry, when you won't smell it at all.
Another idea is to take baking soda and sprinkle it inside your boots. You leave it in overnight and shake it all out the next morning. However, don't bother trying vinegar and baking soda together, according to Lifehacker. Vinegar is an acid and baking soda is alkaline. Combining them brings the pH to a neutral state, so it's not really effective (though it won't hurt you). Another person on Reddit mentioned spraying the inside of the shoes with vodka, which is a time-honored way to remove smells around the home, and it can work here as well. Still, it's more expensive than vinegar or baking soda, and you'd probably rather use it in a post-hike cocktail.
All about the insoles
One thing that was mentioned by a number of posters was taking out your insoles after you finish your hike, whether you're using the ones that came with the boots or you've put in your own. After all, bacteria can be trapped in there, as can sweat, and the insole can keep what's underneath from drying. Anything you can do to keep moisture from lingering is a good idea. Another tip shared on Reddit was to soak the insoles in your go-to cleaning solution. If you get mud or dirt inside your boots and on the insoles, make sure to clean them after each hike.
You can also purchase insoles that help reduce odor in the first place, like Odor-Eaters' Ultra-Durable Heavy Duty Insoles on Amazon. Yet another idea is to put charcoal bags inside your shoes to absorb odors, though you can find charcoal insoles as well. Additionally, make sure you change the insoles often rather than leaving them in there for the entirety of the boots' lifespan.
Dry out the insides
Keeping your boots dry can really help with odor, even beyond removing and drying the insoles. By drying your footwear, you're taking away the wet environment where bacteria thrive. A number of Reddit posters mentioned using a boot dryer, which you can purchase. "When my boots got full of ocean water I took out the soles and washed them out (and the soles)," wrote u/HickorySlicks69. "Then stuck them on my peet boot dryer. With that ... my boots are warm and dry every morning guaranteed." While that's great, it does cost money. Dryers on Amazon range from a bit under $20 to up to around $80, which might not be in every hiker's budget. These devices also aren't practical if you're going on a days-long hiking excursion and don't want to carry extra gear with you.
As an alternative, many Reddit users mentioned shoving newspapers in your boots (after removing your insoles) to dry them out. This, of course, depends on whether you have access to newspapers, but if you're on a long hiking trip, you can grab one and shove it in your backpack, as it weighs almost nothing. If you choose this method, you should wipe off the dirt first. It's important to dry your boots after every use if you can.
Take care of your feet
For our last DIY tip for keeping your hiking boots odor-free, we chose one that you can take care of before you ever put your boots on in the first place. Posters mentioned keeping your feet clean and washing them thoroughly every day. The experts at Unity Point Health and Cleveland Clinic agree. You can try an antibacterial body wash or a fragrance-free soap. We don't mean simply letting soapy water run over your feet in the shower. If using the same bath puff or washcloth on the rest of your body and your feet isn't cool with you (we get it), keep a dedicated one for your feet. Make sure you dry your skin thoroughly after washing, especially when you're planning on putting on those hiking boots.
Speaking of your feet, remember that they do tend to swell late in the day, which is the best time to buy boots. Well-fitting boots (or shoes of any kind) can help keep you from getting hot spots that can turn into blisters. A few bonus anti-smell tips from Reddit include putting dryer sheets inside your boots after use (though make sure they're dry first) and spraying them with a deodorizing solution such as Febreeze. Finally, if you're planning to use those hiking boots on a solo hike for the first time, check out our safety tips before you go.