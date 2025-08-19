The Not-For-The-Faint-Of-Heart 1,500 Mile Breathtaking Hiking Trail That Spotlights The Best Of Texas

Thru-hiking is an epic endeavor. Backpackers who thru-hike take on incredibly long hiking journeys, planning to travel hundreds if not thousands of miles on foot, using only what they can carry on their backs, and mostly avoiding civilization for weeks to months at a time. Even if you're not a thru-hiker, you have probably heard of the popular and potentially dangerous Pacific Crest Trail that runs from the Canadian border to the Mexican border and the world-famous rugged but incredible Appalachian Trail that crisscrosses an incredible 14 states on the East Coast. There's one, brand new route that you may not have heard of however: the xTx, or Cross Texas Trail. As the name implies, this unbelievable journey takes backpackers across the enormous Lone Star State lengthwise.

Crossing a single state might not sound like quite as serious an undertaking as hiking across an entire country, but don't let that mislead you. The Cross Texas Trail is 1,500 miles. While this trail is not an officially established route just yet, the nonprofit xTexas is looking to change that. It's more of an idea that has caught the attention of adventurous hikers. The group is looking to have more people test out the route for themselves and report back about their experiences, so if you decide to challenge yourself to get in on the ground floor (or in this case, the dusty trail) of this thru-hike and explore the route for yourself, there is a community of avid hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders who would be thrilled to hear about your progress.