California's Legendary Burger Chain Ranked Best In America Has A Secret Menu And Cult Following

Smashburgers may be the current rage in Los Angeles, and at first glance, In-N-Out's menu is startlingly simple: burger, cheeseburger, double-double, fries, shakes, and beverages. However, the burger joint has always prided itself on customer satisfaction, and a significant part of that has been accommodating customization and special requests. To simplify common requests, their first secret menu item debuted in 1961, a mustard-grilled beef patty for an extra zing. In the coming years, common requests became part of a secret menu.

Today, their most beloved secret menu items appear on their online menu, hence, the "not so secret" menu. Animal Style is perhaps the most popular, consisting of the burger of your choice with an extra dollop of sauce, the aforementioned mustard-cooked beef, pickles, and grilled onions. Animal Style Fries is everything found on their standard burger, piled atop an order of fries (sans the bun). Protein Style lets carb-conscious diners indulge in their yummy burger in a lettuce wrap. The extreme sports of burgers have to be the 3x3 or the 4x4 — everything in the standard burger multiplied by three or four, including extra slices of cheese. The Flying Dutchman features two slices of cheese between two patties, sort of a burger Oreo cookie, or to complicate things more, ask for an Onion Wrap, which features grilled onion slices as a substitute bun.

Much of the secret menu is all about customization. Don't like chopped raw onions? Just request grilled onions instead. Craving something fancy, like sliced green chiles? Ask, and you shall receive. Neapolitan or black-and-white shakes and cheese fries are some of the lesser-known but cult-favorite secret menu options. Best of all, no side-eye or blank stare.