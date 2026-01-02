5 Low Key Los Angeles Restaurants That Are Secret Celebrity Hangouts

Feeding Los Angeles since 1931, Canter's Deli is an iconic 24-hour eatery with an 'endless menu' and midnight celebrity sightings. Residing in its current digs since 1953 and marked by a retro neon sign towering triumphantly over Fairfax Avenue, the restaurant's historic charm is evident even before venturing inside. Upon entering, a New York-style deli counter awaits to greet guests, serving traditional Jewish deli fare and fresh baked goods around the clock. Just beyond the deli counter is the dining area, which is bursting with 1950s-style decor and walls adorned with framed black-and-white photos of famous former diners.

The roster of celebrity diners reads like an awards show guest list. Elizabeth Taylor, Dick Van Dyke, Ryan Gosling, Lana Del Rey, Marilyn Monroe — who even has a signature sandwich named after her on the menu — and many others have dined at Canter's over the decades. If walls could talk, the walls at Canter's would have endless celebrity stories to tell. They'd recall the pain of being smashed by a ketchup bottle thrown by Nicolas Cage (who would return to the restaurant years later and meet his future wife, Patricia Arquette). They'd remember Madonna eating potato pancakes at a table with k.d. Lang and Johnny Depp dining with Winona Ryder before they split in the early 1990s.

When dining at Canter's you never know who might be sitting in the next booth over. Boasting a 24-hour menu of breakfast favorites, classic deli fare, and hearty dinners served in a nostalgic diner atmosphere, and an attached dive bar pouring cocktails alongside nightly live music, Canter's has a laidback vibe that appeals to celebrities and civilians alike. It's not fancy or pretentious, it's simply classic.