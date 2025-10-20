These Are The Best Smash Burgers In Los Angeles That Will Satisfy Your Cravings, According To Research
There's no question about it, smash burgers have been all the rage in Los Angeles and across the country over the past few years. As it seems like the trend is here to stay, with practically every place serving up crispy, Thousand Island-laden burgers these days, it can be hard to separate the worthwhile from the rest. So, we've taken it upon ourselves to round up the very best smash burgers in Los Angeles, which, as burger aficionados, was no easy task.
We've relied on some of our personal experience as Los Angeles locals, while taking on the hunger-inducing task of combing through Reddit threads, Yelp reviews, travel blogs, food publications, and more, to compile this list of the very best smash burgers. This guide intentionally includes smash burger spots from across some of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods as well as some more under-the-radar areas, with a few pop-ups sprinkled amid the many brick-and-mortar spots.
The Win-Dow
It seems like the Win-Dow has sprung up across Los Angeles — since opening its original location in Venice Beach in 2019, it's since added storefronts in Silver Lake, Long Beach, the Grove, Hollywood, and even Santa Barbara to its roster. The Win-Dow focuses on simplicity, with a basic menu, with just three burger variations, all of which involve a flat-top grilled patty, onions, melted American cheese, pickles, and a mayo-based sauce. The flavors pair perfectly, with just the right balance of salt, slight sweetness, and tang.
You'll find a few other offerings on the menu, like a fried chicken sandwich and a grain bowl — we suggest a side of perfectly crispy fries, too, with a side of jalapeño aioli, which has just the right amount of kick to it. If you still have room, The Win-Dow's hand-spun shakes offer the perfect sweet end to one of L.A.'s best meals. It doesn't hurt that its prices are unbeatable, with a single cheeseburger setting you back just $4.50, and a double coming out to $7.75. The Win-Dow's flagship Venice location is open daily, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, but specific hours vary by location.
For The Win
Declaring one smash burger as the best in Los Angeles is a contentious issue, but if you look into what Redditors have to say, For The Win is arguably one option that pops up the most. "Just went to For The Win and the burger itself was truly superior and the best smash burger I've had," said one Redditor in one of many burger-focused threads, comparing For The Win to a different popular (and dare we say "overhyped") burger spot, Easy Street Burgers. With a soft potato bun, a crispy yet still juicy burger, smashed with savory grilled onions, pickles, and a delectable house sauce, For The Win doesn't reinvent the wheel — and its menu offerings are minimal — but it excels. And it's no wonder why it's practically become synonymous with smash burgers in L.A.
And the good news is, you probably won't have to go far to try one of For The Win's burgers. Since its founding in 2020, nine different locations have opened up across the county, plus one additional cloud kitchen and another brick-and-mortar in San Diego. Its Hollywood location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burger She Wrote
Burger She Wrote is another spot that keeps things simple, but doesn't lack in flavor. Either opt for a classic smash burger, featuring American cheese, ketchup, onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo, or our pick, the Oklahoma burger, which is grilled with onions for added sweetness and dimension. With 100% Wagyu beef and a Hawaiian bun, Burger She Wrote is perfect for diners who love a crispy edge to their smash burgers with a bit of juiciness in the middle. You can choose from either a single ($9) or a double patty ($14), but based on just how thin this burger is, you'll probably want to go with a double. The fries, however, are hit-or-miss, as some Yelpers mention they can be greasy and lacking in flavor.
"It was messy, hard to hold, and it was probably the best smash burger I have had in a long time!!! Yeah, I'll be back," said one reviewer on Yelp. Burger She Wrote's Hollywood location (there's also one in Venice, with a Sherman Oaks location opening soon) is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Ban Ban Burger
Don't expect a boring smash burger at Ban Ban Burger, which is currently at the top of our own L.A. burger must-try list. At this colorful Sawtelle spot, find an unexpected fusion of Thai flavors and American comfort food. There are just a few smash burgers on the menu — with a couple of other delicious-looking sandwich options as well — but each receives high marks among past diners, who've given Ban Ban a 4.4 rating on Yelp. The grapow smash ($12) uses Thai-style pickles, egg yolk, and spicy sauces for a truly one-of-a-kind smash burger, while the $13 wagyu laab smash is a flavor bomb that's a mix of garlicky, bright, and spicy.
"When people say all smash burgers are the same, you send them to Ban Ban," said a Redditor in r/FoodLosAngeles. And whatever you do, don't skip a creamy coconut or pandan shake. Ban Ban Burger is open daily from noon to 10 p.m.
Hangaburs
Over the past five years, Hangaburs has made a mark on L.A.'s smash burger scene. Operating as a pop-up, you'll find Hangaburs' mouthwatering burgers around town at spots like Smog City Brewing Company and Monkish Brewing in Torrance. "(In my opinion) they make a very, very good burger," said one Redditor in r/FoodLosAngeles. "So many smashers just blast on a ton of salt and call it a day. Hangaburs achieves actual flavor."
Just two burgers are on the menu, both made from ground Angus chuck — the original, which uses American cheese, shaved onions, pickles, and a special sauce, and the tepic, which adds a slice of ham, grilled onions, grilled panela cheese, ketchup, and a spicy mustard crema to the mix. "'Good' is a huge understatement," said Los Angeles-based blogger Mariana in LA. "It was so delicious that I had to go back to the stand for a second one. Besides the meat, the winners for me were the thinly shaved pickles and the sauce." Operated by partners Alicia Lopez and Cecilia Ledezma, last year, Hangaburs was even crowned the city's best burger by LAist's Tournament of Cheeseburgers. To track down Hangaburs, find their upcoming schedule on Instagram.
Love Hour
Nestled in Los Angeles' coolest neighborhood, Koreatown, is Love Hour, another heavyweight in L.A.'s smash burger scene. Its burger menu is basic — just choose how many patties you want (one to four, $10 to $16), and expect melted cheese, pickles, a touch of raw onion, and "love sauce," which is creamy with the ideal balance of sweetness, tanginess, and smokiness. Don't skip a side of fries or onion rings either, which creatively allows you to add on your choice of seasonings, which include options like sour cream and onion and garlic parmesan. "Food was phenomenal here and came out so quickly! We ordered the double smash burgers, a side of fries, and a side of onion rings. Portions are hefty and everything tasted so good," said one Yelp reviewer.
Love Hour keeps it simple, but done well — the burger has just the right amount of crispiness, and the flavors all work cohesively. The atmosphere is also fun, with an outdoor patio and a casual bar space serving up beer and wine with music. Love Hour's kitchen is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays (with the bar open later), and 3 to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Proudly Serving
If you're craving a burger after a day in the sun at Hermosa Beach, the lesser-visited coastal city, or its next-door neighbor, Redondo, Proudly Serving is your spot. With two locations that are both just blocks from the beach, Proudly Serving, another flourishing burger business that started as a pandemic pop-up, offers everything you're looking for after a beach day — a meal that's casual, satisfying, and that doesn't break the bank. Its PS burger — a double patty smothered in American cheese, griddled onion slices, pickles, and Proudly Serving's Thousand Island-esque special sauce atop a potato bun — while not worlds away from smash burgers at other local favorites, delivers on flavor and quantity at just $11.
You'll find a select few other burger variations on the menu, including a black bean burger for the vegetarians out there, as well as a few fry varieties, which are rendered in duck fat for extra flavor. The PS fries — essentially the PS burger over fries instead of a bun — works well, with the fries just thick and crispy enough to support the generous helping of sauce and patty. You'll also find many craft beers and natural wines available. Proudly Serving is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at its Hermosa Beach location, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Redondo Beach.
Softies Burger
If you're a foodie or someone who's gone on a trip to Los Angeles on a budget, you may be familiar with Smorgasburg, the free event that brings over 90 local vendors and thousands of guests to Downtown Los Angeles every Sunday. Softies Burger, which operated a beloved smash burger stand at the weekly event from 2023 through 2025, quickly became a fan favorite, and it was only a matter of time before they were ready for a brick-and-mortar store. In July 2025, the burger joint opened its doors at USC Village, meaning you no longer need to wait till Sunday to try one of Los Angeles' best smash burgers.
Its Cali burger — with blackened onions, white American cheese, and pickles — is a classic. But where Softies really shines is with its inventive standouts, offered like the "Aji," which features aji verde, a spicy and to-die-for Peruvian green sauce, plus pickled jalapeños for a briny kick. We especially love the crispy shroom burger, which features a tempura-fried enoki mushroom, with pickled red onion, white American cheese, and yuzu garlic mayo atop a thin chuck patty, for the perfect textural flavor explosion. Softies is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with breakfast available until 11 a.m.
Goldburger
Since starting as a pop-up in 2018, Goldburger has made a splash in Los Angeles' burger landscape, with locations in the art, live music, and mid-century magic-filled Highland Park, Los Feliz, and Granada Hills. Unlike most smash burgers these days that opt for a Thousand Island-style sauce, Goldburger stands apart with its own, albeit controversial, addition. Although the garlic-mustard aioli that's used to adorn a Goldburger smash burger isn't everyone's favorite, it's a welcome switch-up on what's become fairly standard. (And if you'd rather forego the garlic-mustard, Goldburger also offers a typical burger sauce, spicy ranch, and Russian sauce.)
"Goldburger crushes every time! A killer burger with a side of their curly fries is to die for!" said one Redditor in r/FoodLosAngeles, in response to a thread lamenting the nearly identical smash burgers that have practically taken over L.A. Running from $11 to $16 sans fries, Goldburger's prices are moderate, while offering consistently high value. Goldburger's Highland Park spot is open daily from noon to 9 p.m.
Amboy Quality Meats
Tucked away in Chinatown (where you'll find some of the best local restaurants you can't miss) is Amboy Quality Meats, a burger shop-slash-butcher shop from chef Alvin Cailan of Eggslut, the Instagram-famous breakfast sandwich chain. Here, you can find your traditional smash burger, aptly named the Amboy classic," with a thin patty (opt for a single, double, or triple, for $10, $12, or $14), topped with American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, and house sauce. One deviation from the typical smash burger ingredient list is its toasted sesame seed bun. But personally, we prefer Amboy's truffle classic, which swaps American cheese for a much classier 24-month-aged Parmigiano Reggiano and black truffle aioli, and the fancy classic, which utilizes provolone and garlic aioli for a slightly elevated take. "After just my first bite, I knew I was going to enjoy every single bite. That burger was flavorful, juicy, savory, every single component blended perfectly, and I was wowed by the toasted sesame bun," said one Yelp reviewer who tried the fancy classic.
We also appreciate the fry menu at Amboy, which offers a few more choices beyond the standard fare, especially the garlic fries, which utilize garlic confit oil, fresh garlic, and parsley. In case you were wondering, their thicker patty is also delicious, and a massive 10-oz, dry-aged DH burger is also on the menu. Amboy Quality Meats is open Tuesdays through Sundays, noon to 9 p.m.
Tripp Burgers
Tripp Burgers is one of the more under-the-radar options on this list. And true burger aficionados will tell you, Tripp manages to do something special with its smash burgers. "Tripps is so solid and often overlooked," said one Redditor in r/AskLosAngeles. While some smash burgers let their thin patties become overpowered by globs of sauce and cheese, Tripp really lets its meat take center stage. Tripp's smash burger just sticks to American cheese and a potato bun, but with a one-of-a-kind blend of USDA prime chuck, top sirloin, and bacon, developed by founder Mark Tripp over the course of 10 years, you won't even miss the extra toppings. If you want a little extra something, we recommend the Oklahoma fried-onion cheeseburger, and although you can choose from one to four patties, we think two (for $13.25) is the sweet spot. (Additional toppings like onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard are laid out on the side for you to add on yourself, if you so choose.)
As a pop-up, check online or on Instagram for Tripp's current schedule. You can often find Tripp Burgers at breweries around town, from El Segundo Brewing Co. to Common Space Brewery. Also, keep in mind that cash isn't accepted.
Sideburns
If you find yourself wandering through the laid-back beaches and trendy attractions of Long Beach and are craving a burger, head directly to Sideburns. This beloved burger spot, which accompanies local watering hole The Stache Bar, is comfort food at its best, with a wider variety of toppings than your typical smash burger spot. Plus, it's still affordable and approachable. The $12 mushroom Swiss smash burger is our pick, with caramelized onions and dijon aioli adding some needed balance and depth, and don't skip a side of onion rings with ranch to complete your meal, either.
But you'll find several other creative ingredients across Sideburns' menu, such as on its Don Chendo smash burger, which at $14.50, utilizes a jalapeño-cheddar bun and salsa. For those craving a thicker burger, Sideburns offers non-smashed burgers as well, like a bacon and blue cheese burger with strawberry onion jam, along with hot dogs and sandwiches, plus some of the best vegan burgers in Long Beach, in our humble opinion. "5 out of 5 on EVERYTHING," said one Yelp reviewer. "Normally, I don't write reviews but this place definitely deserves it." Sideburns is currently open Sunday and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Heavy Handed
Short rib beef, caramelized onions, American cheese, homemade bread and butter pickles, and a sweet and tangy "heavy" sauce make up the glory that is a Heavy Handed smash burger. You won't find much in terms of variety among its burger options — the only things you need to decide are if you want a single ($11), a double ($13.75), or even a triple ($17.15), and if you'd like a side of crispy beef tallow fries (yes). But although simple, Heavy Handed has mastered its craft — so much so that since opening up in 2020, it's grown to three different locations, in Santa Monica, Studio City, and Silver Lake.
"Must-try spot for burger lovers — juicy patties, crispy fries, and bold flavors that truly live up to the name," said one Yelp reviewer. Save room for dessert, too — Heavy Handed offers soft serve, which you can even get dipped in toppings like chocolate or butterscotch. You'll also find a rotating selection of craft beer and wines on the menu. Heavy Handed's Santa Monica location is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Methodology
We've combined our personal experience with a lot of research to compile this list of unmissable smash burgers. We've made sure that each selection has largely positive reviews and offers qualities that make it stand out in L.A.'s oversaturated smash burger market, analyzing factors such as taste, originality, menu offerings, price, ambiance, and more. Our research included looking through numerous Reddit threads, Yelp reviews, and food publications.