These Are The Best Smash Burgers In Los Angeles That Will Satisfy Your Cravings, According To Research

There's no question about it, smash burgers have been all the rage in Los Angeles and across the country over the past few years. As it seems like the trend is here to stay, with practically every place serving up crispy, Thousand Island-laden burgers these days, it can be hard to separate the worthwhile from the rest. So, we've taken it upon ourselves to round up the very best smash burgers in Los Angeles, which, as burger aficionados, was no easy task.

We've relied on some of our personal experience as Los Angeles locals, while taking on the hunger-inducing task of combing through Reddit threads, Yelp reviews, travel blogs, food publications, and more, to compile this list of the very best smash burgers. This guide intentionally includes smash burger spots from across some of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods as well as some more under-the-radar areas, with a few pop-ups sprinkled amid the many brick-and-mortar spots.