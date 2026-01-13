Ohio's Hidden Village Is A Peaceful Hill Town Brimming With Artisan Crafts And Tranquility

For a tranquil retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Ohio has plenty of hidden gems that offer an abundance of activity without the crowds. One such gem is Amesville, a pleasant little town in Athens County. With a population of approximately 168 residents, Amesville's tranquil atmosphere makes it an ideal getaway for anyone who needs a break from more populous areas. It is located about 185 miles outside of Cleveland and approximately 82 miles outside of Columbus, where visitors can fly into John Glenn Columbus International Airport and rent a car to reach this tranquil town.

Amesville prides itself on its community and history, as seen by the Coonskin Library, which was originally called the Western Library Association. Created in 1803, this was the first library in Athens County. According to The Athens Messenger, it earned its "Coonskin" name after the town's early residents traded animal pelts for money to afford the library, and they received 51 books for the collection. Books in the original collection can be found at Ohio University, connecting Amesville to Ohio's literary history. In 1994, the Coonskin Library Museum officially opened, and it remains an important building that celebrates Amesville's history.

The town also celebrates Coonskin Saturdays on the third Saturday of each month, beginning in May and ending in October. Events range from live performances to artisan craft booths to movie nights, all with the purpose of celebrating the history and talents of the community. For more information, check out the event's official Facebook page.