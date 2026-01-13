Ohio's Hidden Village Is A Peaceful Hill Town Brimming With Artisan Crafts And Tranquility
For a tranquil retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Ohio has plenty of hidden gems that offer an abundance of activity without the crowds. One such gem is Amesville, a pleasant little town in Athens County. With a population of approximately 168 residents, Amesville's tranquil atmosphere makes it an ideal getaway for anyone who needs a break from more populous areas. It is located about 185 miles outside of Cleveland and approximately 82 miles outside of Columbus, where visitors can fly into John Glenn Columbus International Airport and rent a car to reach this tranquil town.
Amesville prides itself on its community and history, as seen by the Coonskin Library, which was originally called the Western Library Association. Created in 1803, this was the first library in Athens County. According to The Athens Messenger, it earned its "Coonskin" name after the town's early residents traded animal pelts for money to afford the library, and they received 51 books for the collection. Books in the original collection can be found at Ohio University, connecting Amesville to Ohio's literary history. In 1994, the Coonskin Library Museum officially opened, and it remains an important building that celebrates Amesville's history.
The town also celebrates Coonskin Saturdays on the third Saturday of each month, beginning in May and ending in October. Events range from live performances to artisan craft booths to movie nights, all with the purpose of celebrating the history and talents of the community. For more information, check out the event's official Facebook page.
Celebrating the local community in Amesville, Ohio
One of Amesville's most inviting qualities is the community. In addition to Coonskin Saturdays, the town hosts plenty of events that nurture its neighborly spirit, such as the Amesville Firemen's Festival, held each July. This event is a great family-friendly outing, with community members coming together for a parade, games, performances, and food to support their local firefighters.
Amesville also hosts several events that celebrate the community's history. One such celebration is the annual Alonzo Weed Festival, honoring the town's eccentric former mayor. Held in August, this free festival features a diverse array of local artisan craft and food vendors, live music, and tons of children's activities, as well as a tribute to the former mayor. Visitors are encouraged to attend and embrace Amesville's community. While plenty of local artisans can be found at the town's festivals and events, some sell their wares in town year-round. Kaplan-Gekosky Pottery, a couple-owned shop, is a great place to find unique handcrafted pottery works, as well as paintings and drawings. Another local favorite is Athens' Own, a community-based organization that offers various artisanal foods, from coffee to aged cheese, all sourced from local farms and vendors.
However, the social heart of Amesville is Village Productions, a non-profit organization that hosts tons of events and classes throughout the year. The organization operates out of a building built in the 1880s that has undergone extensive restorations to better serve the Amesville area. From parties to yoga classes to writing workshops, this building has become a core part of the community and a great place to drop by during your visit to Amesville.
Embrace the tranquil scenes of nature
Amesville's abundance of green space and proximity to state parks make it an excellent option for nature lovers. Gifford Park is located in the heart of the town and was created in an area destroyed by a devastating flood in 1998. While the memory of all that was lost still remains in Amesville, the land is now a source of community pride. The park includes Amesville Garden, which won an AARP Community Challenge Grant in 2021 and now helps spread awareness of the importance of pollination. What was once a reminder of a terrible tragedy has become a symbol of resilience and beauty in the town.
Approximately 5 miles northeast is Gifford State Forest. Although this is Ohio's smallest state forest, covering 320 acres, there is no shortage of outdoor activities. The area is filled with forested hills, steep paths, and impressive scenery, immersing visitors in nature. There is also a fishing pond, a picnic area, and about 4 miles of hiking trails, making this a great day trip for the more adventurous nature lovers. For those who want to further immerse themselves in nature, visit Burr Oak State Park. Spanning 2,593 acres, this tranquil park is filled with wildlife and features the 664-acre Burr Oak Lake. Approximately 14 miles from Amesville, it is located in Glouster, a colorful village with a charming story. The park also has a lodge, offering various accommodation styles. From primitive campsites to luxurious cabins, there is something for every visitor. The lodge also has tennis and basketball courts, a restaurant, and an indoor swimming pool.
Other areas to consider as you explore Ohio include the buzzing, walkable college city of Athens, located approximately 13 miles away. There's also Marietta, Ohio's oldest city, which is about 31 miles east.