One Of Ohio's Most Walkable Gems Is A Buzzing College City With An Art Scene And Waterfall Hikes

About 30 miles from Athens, Hockings Hill State Park is an ideal outdoor adventure if you want to discover waterfalls and caverns. You might be curious to visit a grotto where an 18th-century hermit used to live, so head to the Old Man's Cave — a canyon-like rock formation with a series of serene waterfalls, such as the Upper, Middle, and Lower Falls. Surrounded by sky-high yellow poplar trees and oaks, the Lower Falls provide the most scenic view, with a stream tumbling over a rocky precipice into a pool beneath.

If you continue on the path, you'll find two trails that lead to Cedar Falls. It will be totally up to you whether to take the shortcut or the longer path, but both pathways take you to the secluded waterfall. During the annual Hocking Hills Winter Hike, Cedar Falls serves as the designated area to cool off and enjoy the company of other hikers while eating hot soup and cornbread with some joyful ambience. The waterfall is open year-round, and you can watch the natural scenery shift from a snow-covered stream in winter to a flowing cascade in a flourishing summer forest.

Cantwell Cliffs is a hiking trail featuring narrow passages like the "Fat Woman's Squeeze," moss-covered rocks, and stone steps — a total body workout. Don't feel discouraged by the arduous walk, as you'll be rewarded with views of some scenic seasonal waterfalls. When you are out on an adventure in one of Ohio's natural parks, remember to watch out for toads, frogs, snakes, and turtles relaxing near the water's surface, and be careful of the beautiful yet dangerous emerald-green poison ivy. If you ever touch the plant, it may induce a skin reaction, causing a rash and blisters.