Upstate New York's Cozy Lakeside Adirondack Getaway Is A Rustic Lodge With Serene Views
In the heart of the Adirondacks is a cozy lakeside getaway that travelers can enjoy year-round. The Lake Pleasant Lodge is perched directly on the shore of Lake Pleasant and offers its visitors rustic charm, access to outdoor adventures, and serene views of both Lake Pleasant and Speculator Mountain, the namesake of the sweet village that the lodge calls home. The village of Speculator is known for its laid-back vibe and variety of recreational activities, as folks can paddle the lake in the summer, go skiing or snowmobiling in the winter, and hike year-round.
Speculator is a self-proclaimed "four-season vacationland," and the Lake Pleasant Lodge reflects that character since you can rent canoes or kayaks on-site in the summertime, grab a chair on the hotel's private beach, or strap on your skis to tackle one of the two cross-country ski trails just opposite the lodge. Or if you're in a cozy mood, settle in at the hotel's lakefront fire pit, where you can warm your hands by the fire and watch for shooting stars in this region that's known for having the darkest skies in New York state.
The Lake Pleasant Lodge is just over 1.5 hours from the world-class museums and pristine beaches of Albany and two hours from Syracuse, America's snowiest city. Both cities have international airports, which makes this a perfect getaway for anyone exploring or living in Upstate New York. You'll know you're close once you see Pig Rock — a large boulder painted like a pig — that has been an iconic landmark guiding travelers to Speculator since the 1960s.
What you'll find at the Lake Pleasant Lodge
The Lake Pleasant Lodge has over 10rooms and suites with modern amenities that can accommodate anywhere from two to six guests. Whatever room you book, you'll get to stay in a space that's bright and cozy with decoration that's "charming and very fitting for the Adirondacks," as one user writes on Google. Amenities include a microwave, mini fridge, and Keurig coffee maker. Besides the rustic feel of these lodge-style rooms, the Lake Pleasant Lodge stands out for its exceptional hospitality. The hotel currently has a 4.7 rating on Google, with users praising things like the care and hospitality of the staff, who offer thoughtful touches like pre-heating your room during the winter.
The loveliness doesn't end with the Lake Pleasant Lodge itself, which is just steps from some of the most beloved spots in the endlessly charming town of Speculator. The hotel also owns the Lemon Tree Brewery a block away, where you can wash down comfort food like grilled cheese and Bavarian pretzels with locally brewed beers. If you're heading on an outdoor adventure, be sure to stop by the Mountain Market half a mile up the road from the Lodge. As one Reddit user notes, "It ain't a trip to the Adirondacks without a stop at the Mountain Mart." If you're hungry, check out the chicken parm or Philly cheesesteak, which are highly praised. And just across from the hotel is the Mini Route 66, whose tiny replica of a piece of Americana history is a delightful sight for kids and adults alike.