Upstate New York's Cozy Lakeside Adirondack Getaway Is A Rustic Lodge With Serene Views

In the heart of the Adirondacks is a cozy lakeside getaway that travelers can enjoy year-round. The Lake Pleasant Lodge is perched directly on the shore of Lake Pleasant and offers its visitors rustic charm, access to outdoor adventures, and serene views of both Lake Pleasant and Speculator Mountain, the namesake of the sweet village that the lodge calls home. The village of Speculator is known for its laid-back vibe and variety of recreational activities, as folks can paddle the lake in the summer, go skiing or snowmobiling in the winter, and hike year-round.

Speculator is a self-proclaimed "four-season vacationland," and the Lake Pleasant Lodge reflects that character since you can rent canoes or kayaks on-site in the summertime, grab a chair on the hotel's private beach, or strap on your skis to tackle one of the two cross-country ski trails just opposite the lodge. Or if you're in a cozy mood, settle in at the hotel's lakefront fire pit, where you can warm your hands by the fire and watch for shooting stars in this region that's known for having the darkest skies in New York state.

The Lake Pleasant Lodge is just over 1.5 hours from the world-class museums and pristine beaches of Albany and two hours from Syracuse, America's snowiest city. Both cities have international airports, which makes this a perfect getaway for anyone exploring or living in Upstate New York. You'll know you're close once you see Pig Rock — a large boulder painted like a pig — that has been an iconic landmark guiding travelers to Speculator since the 1960s.