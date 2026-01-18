'America's Sunniest Celebration' Is A Tampa Fair In February Full Of Wild Rides And Fried Feasts
There's something wonderfully wholesome about fairs in America. Maybe it's the scores of children and kids-at-heart whooping with joy on rollicking carnival rides, or the delicious food your doctor would never recommend. It could be the games, the community togetherness, or an atmosphere of family-friendly fun, and the truth is: it's probably all the above and more. The U.S. hosts over 1,700 county and state fairs annually, including the Great New York State Fair, America's oldest, full of nostalgic New York fun and entertainment. But if you're looking to ditch the February blues and soak up some winter sun, the Florida State Fair has to be the one.
Self-proclaimed on its website as "America's Sunniest Celebration," the 12-day extravaganza is full of rides, deep-fried eats, games, music, animals, and entertainment. It's held every February in Tampa at the sprawling Florida State Fairgrounds, a 10-minute drive from downtown, where the sun is generally shining, and the average high temperature is in the low to mid-70s. One of the fair's biggest draws is its choice of over 90 rides and games. Over the years, these have included the gentle Kiddie Bumper Boats and the wild adrenaline-pumping Cyclops, which rotates and flips you through the sky.
New rides often get added each year, such as the Kraken in 2025, an 80-foot-tall swinging arm ride that sends riders' stomachs into their throats with sudden drops and lifts. At the time of writing, the fair's official website has yet to announce the ride lineup for the 2026 season. Past experiences include flying simulations, music- and light-infused experiences, and gravity-defying rollercoasters. Bumper cars, Ferris wheels, and slides also provide a nice change of pace. Height requirements vary for each thrill, starting at 32 inches for gentler options, while more intense ones require riders to be 48 inches or taller.
Classic Florida State Fair food with a twist
Although Texas' State Fair (America's largest, with over 2 million annual guests) may be known for putting a local spin on international eats, the Florida State Fair has its own creative culinary wizards. Many food stalls experiment each year to provide fun, delicious staples, such as the devilishly delectable strawberry lemonade donuts at Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts. Manager Whitney Fraleigh tells Fox 13, "Strawberry lemonade is such a trademark item at the fair, so we thought why not put it into a donut?"
If you love fried food, the Florida State Fair is hard to beat. Goldenkdog serves its sweet-and-savory CinnaMozza Korean Corn Dog, while Chester's Gators & Taters has a burrito that's essentially a deep-fried Cuban sandwich. You can also chow down on cinnamon sugar apple fries, funnel cake topped with Mexican cheese and corn, a sushi-style corn dog, and deep-fried cheesecake bites from various stalls. If you don't like these variations, you can still enjoy fair classics, like candy apples, turkey legs, and cotton candy.
For 2026, the Florida State Fair runs from February 5 to 16. At the time of writing, entry costs $11.75 for adults and $7.50 for children aged 6 to 11. This gives you access to numerous exhibits, including animal petting zoos, hands-on workshops, and art exhibitions, plus live music and death-defying stunt shows. Depending on whether you visit during the week or on a weekend, an unlimited rides armband costs between $26.75 and $37.50.