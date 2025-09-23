America's Oldest State Fair Is A Nostalgic New York Getaway Full Of Entertainment, Food, And Family-Friendly Fun
First held in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is older than the Statue of Liberty (built in 1884) and the Hudson River Railroad (opened in 1851). It's one of those long-standing historic events that time has proven to be an enduring crowd-pleaser, much like New York's 100-year-old Lexington Candy Shop. The fair is a one-stop shop for thrill rides, star-studded performances, and quirky attractions including a giant butter sculpture. The fair's lineup of attractions and family-friendly events take place across 13 days just outside of Syracuse, a food and art paradise that's one of the most affordable vacation cities.
The first Great New York State Fair — and first state fair in the U.S. — was held in Syracuse, with a focus on agricultural exhibits and items. In its early years, the fair traveled around to many different New York cities, before settling in its current location outside of Syracuse in 1889. Now, the site has permanent buildings where the fair has, for the most part, been held yearly. One blip in its regularity was during World War II, when, interestingly, the grounds were used as a military base. The permanent buildings at the fair include the Center of Progress Building, known for being the home of the fair's sand sculptures, and the Art & Home Center, where you can see locally made crafts or watch a cooking demonstration. In between the main buildings, the fair features dozens of exhibits showcasing antiques, farm animals, food, and a circus, plus a large midway with over 50 rides.
How to spend a day at the Great New York State Fair
After passing through the Great New York State Fair's main gate, the first thing you'll see ahead of the path is the Chevy Court, where many of the fair's main concerts take place. The concerts are one of the fair's biggest draws. In the past, the music lineups have included Sonny and Cher, Bruno Mars, and Lainey Wilson. A major credit to the shows is that they're included with the price of admission to the fair.
One site you should make a beeline to is the Dairy Products building. This is where, each year, a new design is displayed for a sculpture made of roughly 800 pounds of butter. The tradition goes back to 1969, and past sculptures have featured "The Wizard of Oz" characters, Olympic athletes, and mini cities. Bordering the Dairy Products building is the DEC Aquarium, with fish and turtles native to New York. Another area you can't miss is Restaurant Row, where you'll find some of the most outrageous fair concoctions to supplement a foodie adventure on New York's Upstate Eats Trail — one year featured Dr. Pepper mixed with pickle juice.
For the past few decades, Amtrak trains have offered direct lines to the fairgrounds from NYC, Niagara Falls, and Toronto. You could also fly directly to Syracuse Hancock International Airport and drive about 15 minutes to the grounds. The temporary train stop gets off right next to the main gate of the fairgrounds, and there are parking lots available, though you have to pay a parking fee. The fair typically takes place ahead of Labor Day, open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.