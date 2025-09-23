America's Oldest State Fair Is A Nostalgic New York Getaway Full Of Entertainment, Food, And Family-Friendly Fun

First held in 1841, the Great New York State Fair is older than the Statue of Liberty (built in 1884) and the Hudson River Railroad (opened in 1851). It's one of those long-standing historic events that time has proven to be an enduring crowd-pleaser, much like New York's 100-year-old Lexington Candy Shop. The fair is a one-stop shop for thrill rides, star-studded performances, and quirky attractions including a giant butter sculpture. The fair's lineup of attractions and family-friendly events take place across 13 days just outside of Syracuse, a food and art paradise that's one of the most affordable vacation cities.

The first Great New York State Fair — and first state fair in the U.S. — was held in Syracuse, with a focus on agricultural exhibits and items. In its early years, the fair traveled around to many different New York cities, before settling in its current location outside of Syracuse in 1889. Now, the site has permanent buildings where the fair has, for the most part, been held yearly. One blip in its regularity was during World War II, when, interestingly, the grounds were used as a military base. The permanent buildings at the fair include the Center of Progress Building, known for being the home of the fair's sand sculptures, and the Art & Home Center, where you can see locally made crafts or watch a cooking demonstration. In between the main buildings, the fair features dozens of exhibits showcasing antiques, farm animals, food, and a circus, plus a large midway with over 50 rides.