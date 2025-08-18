America's Largest State Fair Hosts Over 2 Million Guests Annually Right In The Heart Of Texas

As summer comes to a close, state fairs across the country are getting ready to crown all kinds of best-in-shows and blue-ribbon-worthy livestock, preserves, produce, and all manner of heritage farm goods. However, while your average county fair attracts none-too-shabby crowds, the State Fair of Texas in Dallas welcomes an undeniably impressive 2.4 million people every year.

Lasting 24 days, the fair brings all the homespun goodness and nostalgic family fun you'd expect from one of the largest state fairs in the U.S. First opening its doors in 1886, the long-running event takes place between the end of September and mid-October at Fair Park. This 277-acre hunk of land is less than 10 minutes from America's largest contiguous urban arts district in downtown Dallas.

Here, you can't miss sharing a "howdy" with Big Tex, a 55-foot-tall talking cowboy, or taking a peek at the butter sculpture in the Creative Arts Building. Scream it out on over 70 rides at the Midway entertainment area or experience the biggest Ferris wheel in Texas (nighttime is best if heights make your heart beat a little faster). Fried food aficionados can't miss tasty offerings like the deep-fried gumbo balls or cotton candy bacon on a stick as concession stands compete in the Big Tex Choice Awards. You can also expect all the usual fair attractions, including concerts on the main stage, over-the-top parade floats, livestock expositions, racing pigs, and, of course, the rodeo.