America's Largest State Fair Hosts Over 2 Million Guests Annually Right In The Heart Of Texas
As summer comes to a close, state fairs across the country are getting ready to crown all kinds of best-in-shows and blue-ribbon-worthy livestock, preserves, produce, and all manner of heritage farm goods. However, while your average county fair attracts none-too-shabby crowds, the State Fair of Texas in Dallas welcomes an undeniably impressive 2.4 million people every year.
Lasting 24 days, the fair brings all the homespun goodness and nostalgic family fun you'd expect from one of the largest state fairs in the U.S. First opening its doors in 1886, the long-running event takes place between the end of September and mid-October at Fair Park. This 277-acre hunk of land is less than 10 minutes from America's largest contiguous urban arts district in downtown Dallas.
Here, you can't miss sharing a "howdy" with Big Tex, a 55-foot-tall talking cowboy, or taking a peek at the butter sculpture in the Creative Arts Building. Scream it out on over 70 rides at the Midway entertainment area or experience the biggest Ferris wheel in Texas (nighttime is best if heights make your heart beat a little faster). Fried food aficionados can't miss tasty offerings like the deep-fried gumbo balls or cotton candy bacon on a stick as concession stands compete in the Big Tex Choice Awards. You can also expect all the usual fair attractions, including concerts on the main stage, over-the-top parade floats, livestock expositions, racing pigs, and, of course, the rodeo.
Making the most of the State Fair of Texas
Foodies should be sure not to miss the fair's "Thrifty Thursdays," when visitors can enjoy discounts on staple items like funnel cakes or hot dogs and hunt down signature menu items offered at promotional rates. You can find all the participating vendors on this Thrifty Thursday Map or embark on a food odyssey of your own making.
Next, avoid paying full price for admission by planning your visit according to the discount days or times. Daily admission tickets, which require visitors to decide in advance when they're coming, cost anywhere from $19 to $29. But after 5 p.m., all fairgoers pay the children's admission price (a discount of around $7). The fair runs several discounted ticket rates based on various factors, including age, veteran status, and more, so be sure to check the State Fair of Texas' official website to ensure your information is up-to-date.
Instead of driving to the event and paying for parking, take the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Rail Green Line to Fair Park Station. It will drop you off directly at the entrance, and you can usually find a promo code on the DART website for discounted tickets when you purchase them online. And if you're looking for other state fairs to attend this summer, you can't miss the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse — one of the most affordable cities in America for a vacation. Then there's the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, the "Gateway to the South." Either way, you can't go wrong.