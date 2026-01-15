Hawai'i Is Renaming One Of Its Islands, And Both Tourists And Locals Are Confused

Hawaii consists of 137 islands, but most are uninhabited. The majority of the population lives on one of eight major islands, including the iconic Maui, the so-called "Garden Island" of Kauai, and Oahu, home to the state capital of Honolulu, also known as Hawaii's happiest city. The largest island in the archipelago recently made headlines when the Hawaiʻi State Board on Geographic Names announced a slight change to its name. From now on, the Island of Hawaiʻi will be called simply "Hawaiʻi" — a decision that has both tourists and locals confused.

First, a bit of background: the change has to do with naming conventions. One of the board's functions, as laid out in a statement, is "to assure uniformity in the use and spelling of the names of geographic features within the State." In the late 1990s, in collaboration with the U.S. Geological Survey, the Hawaiʻi Board on Geographic Names updated state maps. The process that included adding Hawaiian diacritical markings — namely the ʻokina (written as ', as in the word Hawaiʻi) and the kahakō (a line over a vowel, as in the island name Lānaʻi), both used to clarify pronunciation — to place names.

More recently, the board reconsidered other details, notably the use of the word "island" in the name "Island of Hawaiʻi." According to Hawaiʻi" Public Radio, the island's name was probably initially used to distinguish the island's name from the state's name. "We wanted to honor the island's name by returning it just to Hawaiʻi," said board member Marques Hanalei Marzan, "like all of its neighboring islands of Maui, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, and Niʻihau, and give it that distinction as that is its true name, and not 'island of.'"