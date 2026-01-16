Costco's Unique Lap Desk Is The Comfy RV Essential You Need For Working On The Road

Remote workers have a distinct advantage over those who have to report to a specific office location five days a week. Sure, you can work in your pajamas every day, but that's not what we're talking about. The best part of remote work is the fact that you can do it anywhere with an Internet connection. Whether you're planning on moving to one of the best digital nomad destinations in the world or you're a van-lifer who prefers the ability to explore the country whenever you like, you may find yourself working from an RV. If so, there is a unique and comfy lap desk from Costco that you absolutely need to check out. The Casual Living Lap Desk with Removable Knit Cover is a great solution for working on the go, particularly if you like to be able to put away everything that has to do with work at the end of the day.

Touted on social media like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, this item has been seen for about $32 in Costco stores at the time of this writing. Online, you can find it for around $55, which includes delivery. It's worth checking your local Costco for even more deals and exact prices. The handy gadget is soft, washable, and perfect for working, gaming, binge-watching, and even reading.