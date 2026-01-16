Costco's Unique Lap Desk Is The Comfy RV Essential You Need For Working On The Road
Remote workers have a distinct advantage over those who have to report to a specific office location five days a week. Sure, you can work in your pajamas every day, but that's not what we're talking about. The best part of remote work is the fact that you can do it anywhere with an Internet connection. Whether you're planning on moving to one of the best digital nomad destinations in the world or you're a van-lifer who prefers the ability to explore the country whenever you like, you may find yourself working from an RV. If so, there is a unique and comfy lap desk from Costco that you absolutely need to check out. The Casual Living Lap Desk with Removable Knit Cover is a great solution for working on the go, particularly if you like to be able to put away everything that has to do with work at the end of the day.
Touted on social media like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, this item has been seen for about $32 in Costco stores at the time of this writing. Online, you can find it for around $55, which includes delivery. It's worth checking your local Costco for even more deals and exact prices. The handy gadget is soft, washable, and perfect for working, gaming, binge-watching, and even reading.
Costco's Casual Living Lap Desk is great for working in your RV
Costco has some fantastic solutions for RV living, from its dependable solar-powered outdoor camera to slim-profile cordless vacuums. However, the Casual Living Lap Desk combines comfort and practicality. It's made of memory foam, so it's not going to press divots into your legs like one with a hard bottom. However, its structure provides a solid base for your laptop or tablet, particularly if you tend to work in bed or on a couch. It wraps around you, so you can have your elbows on it for stability, as well. In addition, it has a deep side pocket perfect for storing a remote control, glasses, or anything else you need close at hand. You can also turn it around so the ends face out to provide back support and a place to rest your arms while reading a book or scrolling on your phone.
The entire item weighs about 5.5 pounds, so it's no biggie to bring it from room to room or from your RV into a house. It's also a great item if you have kids who are gamers (or if you're a gamer yourself). No need to worry about it getting dirty, as the knit cover is removable and machine-washable. If you're looking to get a Costco membership, a Gold Star plan starts at around $65 per year at the time of this writing. Finally, if you're looking for a more permanent desk solution in your RV, you can try Costco's essential foldable desk.