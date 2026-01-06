The World's Best Digital Nomad Destinations, According To Someone Who's Worked In 50 Countries

To christen digital nomadism as a growing trend is a gross understatement. Brushing it off as a passing fad is a refusal to accept reality. While it's hard to pin down an exact figure, upper estimates suggest 80 million people could be living free from the constraints of the traditional office setup. That's the equivalent of the entire population of Germany upping sticks and working remotely. And as the world becomes all the more connected and Millennials begin to take on more management positions, it's unlikely to change soon.

I've been among the digital nomad ranks for seven years now, fully embracing the lifestyle by living and working in almost 50 countries with my partner. In that time, we've experienced the highs and lows of the lifestyle, something I've documented in this digital nomad starter guide, and now have a firm grasp of the destinations where remote work thrives.

Some of the world's best digital nomad destinations are now well known for their infrastructure, affordability, and quality of life, while others still fly under the radar for very specific reasons. But every place on this list has checked the boxes for me as a digital nomad, and each deserves serious consideration for your next move. In case you're looking for a purely money-centric list, check out the most affordable digital nomad destinations of 2025.