If Your Hotel Does This, They're Breaking The Law

When we settle in for a hotel stay, we want to feel that everything we leave in our room will be safe. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. Though it's difficult to know how much property is stolen from hotel rooms in the United States, as it's often not reported, there are some laws that can help you if your items are stolen. While you might think a hotel is liable for any belongings stolen, that's not necessarily the case, particularly since many states have passed laws limiting liability for stolen property. For instance, in Florida, liability tops out at $500 unless you file an inventory with the hotel, but even then, the cap rises to $1,000. In Virginia, the amount is even lower, with the Code of Virginia stating that "No hotel shall be held liable in a sum greater than $300 ... when such loss takes place from the room or rooms occupied by the guest."

It's worth reading the signage in your room, which should indicate how much the hotel can be held responsible for. There are cases in which innkeepers can get into trouble when a guest's property is stolen. If guests can show that the hotel did not provide reasonable care to ensure their belongings were safe, they can recover compensation for the item. If the in-room safe was faulty, the locks on the doors did not work properly, or the hotel hired an employee with a known history of theft, this may constitute negligence of care, and, as a paying guest, you could be entitled to reimbursement for the full value of your property.

If you are concerned about your valuables, it's always worth asking the hotel about their policies at the time of reservation and reading any documents you sign at check-in carefully, as these can sometimes include liability limitations.