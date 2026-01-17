Colorado's Scenic High-Mountain Pass Is A Breathtaking Drive Through A Surreal Landscape
Any outdoor travel enthusiast who's been paying attention to their social media feeds the last few years will know that Colorado is home to surreal mountain landscapes. Many people see the Centennial State as a magnificent outdoorsy destination where you can find some of the best skiing in the United States. Even when the snow melts, though, the mountains are still there. The reopening of seasonal roads like the awe-inspiring Kebler Pass, usually shut from November to May, serve up a fresh way to access the outdoors and explore nature. These are the kind of routes that make getting behind the wheel and going on a road trip hard to resist. Those of you planning such an endeavor should add Kebler Pass to your itinerary.
Taking drivers to a high point of over 10,000 feet above sea level, this mountain pass connects Crested Butte with Paonia, running through Gunnison National Forest. Running through Gunnison National Forest, it's in an area home to 3,000 miles of trails and over 300 species of wildlife across more than 1.7 million acres of wilderness. More than just a seasonal shortcut to the world-class ski resort of Aspen in the Roaring Fork Valley, Kebler Pass will knock you sideways with its otherworldly views. If aspen trees and jaw-dropping summits are your thing, you'll be in heaven. The route is where you'll find one of the United States' largest aspen groves. Head to it in the autumn months and you'll be rewarded with some of the most gorgeous fall foliage. Bring a camera, bring a paintbrush; just make sure you're capturing the beautiful orange and yellow shades for posterity.
What you need to know about taking a breathtaking drive on Kebler Pass
Before heading off for some mountain driving, here's some things you should know about Kebler Pass. First off, it has historical connections to an old Ute Indian trail and takes its name from John Kebler, former president of the Colorado Fuel and Iron Company. It's roughly 30 miles long and situated well over 200 miles from Denver. If you have designs on making it part of your visit to the Mile High City, you want to factor in an overnight stay somewhere closer. Crested Butte has some great accommodation options, including the well-reviewed Old Town Inn.
Those serious about enjoying Kebler Pass at its finest, between late September and early October, need to set their alarm clocks. By getting there at sunrise, around 7 a.m. at the end of September, you've got a better chance of beating the crowds and avoiding the worst traffic. The dreamy light you'll get at this time will elevate your photos, and definitely makes it worthwhile to wake up and get going.
County Road 12, another name for Kebler Pass, is mostly a well-maintained dirt road. Despite a notable lack of pavement on it, you won't need a supersized 4x4 to get from A to B here. If you're just planning to drive the route, it will take you roughly one hour to end to end. With the full majesty of the West Elk mountains on display, though, parking to take pictures and walk around is recommended. The steepest part of the pass is the paved section just off of Highway 133 over on the Paonia side. Watch out for the hairpin turns, especially when slick, as cars have been known to come off the road.
How to explore the surreal landscape of Kebler Pass
Kebler is part of a feast-for-your-eyes national scenic byway, the West Elk Loop. Add in the fact that wildflower capital Crested Butte is right on its doorstep, and Kebler Pass is a destination best enjoyed at a leisurely pace, ideally on foot.
Dark Canyon Trail is perfect if you're a fit and experienced hiker with some time to kill. Weaving its way for almost 14 miles, with an elevation gain of over 3,500 feet, it takes an average of around seven hours to complete. The Dark Canyon Trail is a point-to-point, from the Dark Canyon Trailhead on the west side of Kebler Pass to the Ruby Anthracite trail on the east side. At one end, the Dark Canyon Trailhead is accessible from the Erickson Springs Campground. At the other end, you step off at Horse Ranch Park. A lot of people hike it in sections out and back, making the idea of starting and finishing your hike at your tent at Erickson Springs a no-brainer. If you want to hike the full trail but not do a 28-mile there-and-back, you can leave a partner's vehicle at one end, or organize a pick-up from the finish line.
Not far from Kebler Pass, and accessible via spur roads, you've got Lake Irwin and Lost Lake. There you'll find paddleboarders in front of surreal, scenic backdrops. Kebler Pass is also a designated Dark Sky Preserve, making it a must-visit for stargazers. Even more, you can tie a breathtaking drive on Kebler Pass into your perfect Colorado road trip itinerary by veering off the standard path and instead taking Kebler from Gunnison to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.