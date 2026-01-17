Colorado's Scenic High-Mountain Pass Is A Breathtaking Drive Through A Surreal Landscape

Before heading off for some mountain driving, here's some things you should know about Kebler Pass. First off, it has historical connections to an old Ute Indian trail and takes its name from John Kebler, former president of the Colorado Fuel and Iron Company. It's roughly 30 miles long and situated well over 200 miles from Denver. If you have designs on making it part of your visit to the Mile High City, you want to factor in an overnight stay somewhere closer. Crested Butte has some great accommodation options, including the well-reviewed Old Town Inn.

Those serious about enjoying Kebler Pass at its finest, between late September and early October, need to set their alarm clocks. By getting there at sunrise, around 7 a.m. at the end of September, you've got a better chance of beating the crowds and avoiding the worst traffic. The dreamy light you'll get at this time will elevate your photos, and definitely makes it worthwhile to wake up and get going.

County Road 12, another name for Kebler Pass, is mostly a well-maintained dirt road. Despite a notable lack of pavement on it, you won't need a supersized 4x4 to get from A to B here. If you're just planning to drive the route, it will take you roughly one hour to end to end. With the full majesty of the West Elk mountains on display, though, parking to take pictures and walk around is recommended. The steepest part of the pass is the paved section just off of Highway 133 over on the Paonia side. Watch out for the hairpin turns, especially when slick, as cars have been known to come off the road.