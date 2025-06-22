The Most Incredible Road Trip Itinerary To Explore All Four Colorado National Parks
With four incredible national parks, Colorado is among the best places in the United States to get out into nature. Most people have to choose whether they want to see the rising sun turn the sands pink at Great Sand Dune National Park & Preserve, the starry night sky over the sheer walls over the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, walk through the ancient history of America and explore the ruins at Mesa Verde National Park, or explore craggy mountain roads at Rocky Mountain National Park. If you have the time and determination, however, you can see all four phenomenal national parks in the Centennial State on this once-in-a-lifetime road trip.
You should expect to spend about 12 hours on the road during this adventure, but of course, the point is not to rush from point A to points B, C, and D. If you can, take time to explore each park and get the most out of your trip. Ideally, you should spend at least one night at each park, if not more, to fully experience and enjoy the elements that make them special. If you can devote an entire week (or two!) to this road trip, you will have an adventure in the great outdoors like no other, which will show you the incredible, diverse landscapes of the state of Colorado.
Start your journey at Rocky Mountain National Park
Rocky Mountain National Park is a hidden gem for outdoor adventures. There are more than 300 miles of hiking trails in the park, and you could spend a lifetime here exploring the rocky cliff sides and chilly mountain lakes of Rocky Mountain. However, since you'll only have a couple of days to explore the park at most, you'll need to narrow your itinerary down to a few highlights. This is a road trip, so you might want to plan your trip around some of the gorgeous scenic drives in the park. For exciting mountain views, the absolute best choice is Trail Ridge Road Scenic Drive. It is the highest paved road in the United States and soars more than 12,000 feet above sea level. While you might not have time to explore the entire park, you'll see a lot of it from the heart-poundingly high Gore Range Overlook along the road.
The most popular route in the park is probably the Bear Lake Road Corridor. In addition to the gorgeous lake, which shares the road's name, there are plenty of places to stop and stretch your legs on the trails along the way. Ideally, you should spend the night in the park to get the full experience before hitting the road again. There are campgrounds open at Rocky Mountain all year long, but you'll find the most in the summer. Glacier Basin is located close to Bear Lake Road Corridor and can get you a head start on the popular trails in the region.
Drive to Great Sand Dunes National Park
Almost five hours away from the beautiful snowy mountains, alpine lakes, and pine trees of Rocky Mountain National Park is the stunning Great Sand Dunes National Park. After spending hours on U.S. Hwy 285 S, you can step out of your car and stand on the tallest dunes in North America at this uniquely thrilling national park. If your vehicle is up to the challenge, you can also drive the Medano Pass Primitive Road, but this unique route has stream crossings and sandy parts. At a minimum, you will need to have a 4-wheel drive vehicle with high clearance. Check the National Park Service website for a full list of requirements to safely drive this road.
Fortunately, hiking in this park is a truly remarkable experience as there aren't any trails here, just high desert dunes to explore. While many people enjoy going on road trips in the summer when kids are out of school, you may want to reconsider making this a summer vacation if you're excited about spending your days exploring Great Sand Dunes on foot. The sand can be extremely hot, up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoons. Even if you have to avoid the midday heat, you should spend the night in this incredible national park. Great Sand Dunes is an International Dark Sky Park, which means that it's free of light pollution. The resulting web of glimmering stars that appears at night is among the most beautiful on the planet.
Road trip to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
About three and a half hours away from Great Sand Dunes National Park along U.S. 50 W is a truly spectacular natural formation that you can't see anywhere else in the world. While it's definitely an underrated Colorado National Park, the dramatic cliff views at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will leave you breathless. Here, the powerful flow of the Gunnison River carved out a narrow chasm so deep that the shadows of the sheer cliffs on either side make it look black. There are incredible hiking trails in the park for people of all skill levels, and thrill seekers can rock climb on the canyon walls or kayak in the rushing waters at the bottom of the canyon. However, if you're looking to continue your road trip within the park, you are in luck. There are incredible scenic roads from which to explore the park.
Tour of the South Rim Drive is a fully paved 7-mile journey that takes you to 12 overlooks, so you don't even have to hike to see the best views of the canyon. If you (and your car) are up for a more challenging drive, the Tour of the North Rim is also a beautiful route. Just be aware that you'll have to drive on gravel. This park is open all night, so you don't even need to book a campsite to see the unbelievably beautiful night skies above the canyon. Head to any of the overlooks at this International Dark Sky Park on a clear, moonless night for some of the best stargazing in the nation.
End your journey at Mesa Verde National Park
Less than four hours along CO-145 from Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is the fascinating Mesa Verde National Park. This Colorado archeological wonder is one of the most underrated national parks in the United States, but don't be tempted to cut your road trip short. Mesa Verde could easily be the highlight of your journey. This place is truly like stepping back in time. Not only is it far enough from civilization to have virtually no light pollution, leading to incredible night skies that are nearly non-existent anywhere else in the nation, but it also provides a rare look into what life was like in this region more than a thousand years ago. In addition to the beautiful landscape, you can see the ancient cliff dwellings carved into the stone.
If you want to see these ancient places, invest in a ranger-led tour on foot, but that doesn't mean that there's nothing to see here from behind the wheel. The Mesa Top Loop Road is a self-guided auto tour that takes you on a 6-mile route that gets pretty close to some of the most amazing sites in the park. However, you will still need to get out of the car and walk to the incredible overlooks and trails along the way. Make sure not to miss Sun Point View to take a look at the ancient Cliff Palace from afar.