The Most Incredible Road Trip Itinerary To Explore All Four Colorado National Parks

With four incredible national parks, Colorado is among the best places in the United States to get out into nature. Most people have to choose whether they want to see the rising sun turn the sands pink at Great Sand Dune National Park & Preserve, the starry night sky over the sheer walls over the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, walk through the ancient history of America and explore the ruins at Mesa Verde National Park, or explore craggy mountain roads at Rocky Mountain National Park. If you have the time and determination, however, you can see all four phenomenal national parks in the Centennial State on this once-in-a-lifetime road trip.

You should expect to spend about 12 hours on the road during this adventure, but of course, the point is not to rush from point A to points B, C, and D. If you can, take time to explore each park and get the most out of your trip. Ideally, you should spend at least one night at each park, if not more, to fully experience and enjoy the elements that make them special. If you can devote an entire week (or two!) to this road trip, you will have an adventure in the great outdoors like no other, which will show you the incredible, diverse landscapes of the state of Colorado.