Uber's New Airport Service Is A Phone-Free Alternative To Get A Ride With No App Needed

These days, there's an app for everything. And while phone apps can be useful and financially sensible for ordering food delivery, making appointments, and booking flights (even Rick Steves keeps a list of favorite travel apps), it can be cumbersome to download new software for every small task you want to accomplish. There's nothing worse on a long travel day than arriving in a new country and realizing you need an app just to get out of the airport — especially when there's no Wi-Fi, nowhere to buy an eSIM, or your phone flashes that dreaded "out of storage space" message. There are also many reasons not to use airport Wi-Fi, as it can make your data accessible to hackers. That's why Uber's new airport service — a physical kiosk with a touchscreen to order rides — is such welcome news. Beginning in the U.S. with Terminal C at New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Uber installed physical kiosks in December 2025 to help travelers request rides without downloading anything.

All visitors will need to do is walk up to the kiosk (similar to the flight check-in kiosks many airlines have at airports) and select their ride type and destination. Voilà: The kiosk will print a paper receipt confirming all the ride details. Uber doesn't operate in all countries, so even tech-savvy travelers from places like Seoul or Bangkok often have to download a U.S.-based rideshare app like Uber or Lyft upon arrival, and vice versa: American travelers often have to download new transit apps while traveling abroad. Being able to land at an airport and order a ride on the spot, app-free, blends the best of old-world taxi-hailing with the security and convenience of Uber's modern technology. The company has also announced plans to install these kiosks in hotels, ports, and additional airports internationally.