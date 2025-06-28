The Alarming Reason You Should Avoid Logging Into Accounts On Airport Wi-Fi

Getting free Wi-Fi sounds like a dream. That's particularly true at the airport, when you're told to be there two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one. If you make it through security quickly, you're likely going to be sitting at your gate or in a restaurant for a very long time. It's the perfect window to do some work, banking, or online shopping, because, after all, what else are you going to do with your time? Stop right there. If you use airport Wi-Fi, you may be putting your sensitive data in the hands of hackers.

According to a 2024 Forbes survey of 2,000 people, 40% of them have had their information compromised on public Wi-Fi. Despite that, people still do it. The same report said that 20% of respondents use public Wi-Fi to check personal data like their finances. Even worse is the fact that the FBI's annual internet crime report says that about $16 billion was lost in 2024, with personal data breaches in the top three reasons. It's enough to make you want to go to that almost-empty bookstore in the airport and actually read a ... gasp ... real book instead of doom scrolling.

You can even lose your information if you simply choose to charge your phone in a public USB port, which can track your information, text messages, contact lists, and more. Called "juice jacking," the FBI also warns against charging your phone in an airport for this reason.