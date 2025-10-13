Travelers May Soon Book Airport Helicopters And Seaplanes Through The Uber App (Here's What To Know)

Part of Uber's immense success, from one man's idea to a multibillion-dollar business with almost three-quarters of the market share, was that it predicted the world wanted something it never knew it needed: a more efficient way to book taxis. Now it's betting that helicopters and seaplanes are the next new thing its users desire, and it could be offering them on its ride-hailing app as early as next year.

Uber announced it will join forces with Joby Aviation, a manufacturer of electric air taxis, and Blade Air Mobility, which flies passengers by helicopter and seaplane and was recently acquired by Joby in a deal worth $125 million. Uber will integrate the air-taxi rides into its current booking system and hopes to roll them out in some of the world's most populated cities at an undisclosed date in 2026. Though concrete information on locations and routes is also still forthcoming, Blade helicopters and seaplanes currently operate in New York State and along France's Côte d'Azur, between Monaco, Cannes, and Nice, meaning these locations could work as proving grounds for the new service.

Uber may have hidden settings that hike up your fees when traveling, and some passengers do annoying things when you're ridesharing, but for the most part, it has been a positive introduction to people's lives. And when Uber does new things — food delivery or e-bike rental — it usually does them pretty well. So don't be surprised if the air-taxi service is a sneakily big hit.