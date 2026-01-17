The World's Most High-Performance Airport Is A Massive Global Hub That's Also One Of The Busiest

When heading to the airport, travelers usually hope that getting on the plane will be a smooth, stress-free process. Since travel delays are becoming an increasing issue, knowing which airports are notorious for them — and which keep them at a minimum — can be critical. A big part of keeping departures and arrivals on time is having the proper infrastructure and a staff that's able to tackle any unexpected issues thrown their way and keep travelers moving, even under the busiest conditions. It's for this very reason that Istanbul International Airport was just recognized with the Cirium Airport Platinum Award.

Cirium, a company that specializes in aviation analytics, just published its 2025 On-Time Performance Review and awarded the special honor to Istanbul Airport (IST). According to the organization, this award is given based on "operational complexity, passenger impact during disruptions, and growth trajectory." It's an amazing feat considering this sizeable airport served 85 million passengers going to 330 destinations in 2024. In fact, the Airports Council International named it the world's most connected hub. You can imagine that with more than 517,000 flights arriving and departing, keeping things performing properly at Europe's largest airport would be a challenge, yet IST manages to do this very well.

According to Cirium, passengers can feel good about leaving on time, given that 80.72% of the year's flights departed on schedule, with an average delay of just 45 minutes. The report considers any flight that leaves or arrives within 15 minutes of its scheduled time as on time. This places the airport 19th in the top 20 of large airports worldwide for on-time departures. But the award isn't just about punctuality, and this is where IST really shines.