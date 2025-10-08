Travel Delays Are At Epidemic Crisis Levels, So Flying Without This Critical Precaution Is A Dangerous Gamble

Disruptions have always been a part of travel, but never before have they affected so many people. It used to be that a small percentage of flyers would be affected by a delayed flight. Now, it's not a matter of if it happens — it's a matter of when. A survey conducted by TravelPerk reported that 89% of business travelers were affected by disruptions like delays or cancellations during a trip in 2025. Travelers should prepare for the worst to ensure that, when their schedule goes off-track, they are prepared to navigate the situation.

If you haven't already, get travel insurance and double-check your coverage for flight delays under your current policy. If it doesn't include delays or interruptions, ask if you can add it. Travel expert Rick Steves calls this "the most usable and worthwhile" type of insurance you can have, and with higher probabilities of disruptions, it's almost guaranteed that it'll be put to good use. Though coverage will vary slightly by provider, most insurances will cover delays due to weather and natural disasters, pilot or staff strikes, mechanical or tech issues, and even increased air traffic.

With trip delay insurance, travelers are usually entitled to be reimbursed for the price of meals or hotels (depending on the length of the delay), with limits ranging from $100 to $5,000 per person, though it's crucial to have all the necessary documentation to make your claim. Make sure to keep all receipts and get an official statement from your airline that your flight was delayed or canceled. Airlines may give statements without being asked, but if they don't, find a counter and ask for one at the airport. More importantly, the delay needs to be considered significant, as most companies only offer reimbursement if your travel is delayed by a minimum of six hours.