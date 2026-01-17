Scotland's World-Renowned Archipelago Promises Dramatic Scenery, Coastal Walks, And Sandy Beaches
There's more to Scotland than Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands. While many visitors make a beeline for tourist hotspots like the scenic Isle of Skye and its breathtaking landscapes, venture to the far north of the country for a fascinating destination full of dramatic natural beauty. Orkney is an archipelago made up of over 70 islands, located north off the coast of mainland Scotland. It's one of the best whisky destinations in Scotland, but the history and scenery here are what really makes this group of islands special.
Orkney is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Heart of Neolithic Orkney. This grouping includes ancient historic sites like Skara Brae — the best-preserved Neolithic settlement in Western Europe, which dates back 5,000 years according to Historic Scotland — Maeshowe Chambered Cairn, the Standing Stones of Stenness, and the Ring of Brodgar, an enormous ancient stone circle with 36 surviving stones. History buffs will also want to visit the Knap of Howar on Papa Westray, two stone houses which are the oldest stone buildings in Northwest Europe, per Historic Scotland. But there's more to discover here than Orkney's ancient history. The islands also have spectacular scenery, impressive coastal walks, and pristine — usually empty — beaches.
Prepare to be awed by Orkney's dramatic and breathtaking views. Head to Yesnaby to see a unique formation — the sea stack here has a hole at its base. The Churchill Barriers, built during World War II to impede German U-boats, connect a number of small islands with mainland Orkney and are an excellent place to snorkel or dive. The bright turquoise waters around them can look like the Mediterranean in good weather.
Discover the best coastal walks and beaches on Orkney
Visit the island of Hoy for one of the best coastal hikes and spectacular panoramas rolled in one: the Old Man of Hoy. This 137-meter (449-foot) sea stack is one of the tallest in Britain, according to Orkney.com, and one thing you must see in Orkney. The walk from Rackwick Bay to the Old Man of Hoy will take about three hours in total. For more coastal walks, visit Marwick Head on the Orkney mainland to see Kitchener's Memorial, which was built to commemorate a shipwreck during World War I; the walk here is about 2.5 miles. Time your visit right to walk across the tidal causeway at the Brough of Birsay, which has ancient ruins and a lighthouse to explore. The 6.5-mile walk around Mull Head on the Deerness Peninsula is an underrated hike that includes a collapsed sea cave. These coastal areas are also some of the best places to spot seabirds like puffins around Orkney.
Orkney's beautiful sandy beaches are also worthy of exploration. The Sands of Evie and Waukmill Bay are two superb spots on mainland Orkney. Visit the aptly named island of Sanday to see pristine stretches of sand and colossal sand dunes at Cata Sand and Tresness, or walk the 1.2-mile-long beach at Backaskaill. Grobust, on the island of Westray, is another long sandy beach that shouldn't be missed.
Planning your trip to Orkney
As Orkney is an archipelago, a trip here requires a bit more planning. Located about 10 miles off the Scottish mainland, transportation is by ferry or flight. Kirkwall Airport, in Orkney's capital on the mainland, is the main hub for flights — regional airline Loganair offers direct flights from a number of major cities in Scotland, including Edinburgh and Inverness, which take about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Loganair also operates a number of short flights — including the shortest commercially scheduled flight in the world — between the islands.
There are three main ferry services to Orkney: Scrabster to Stromness and Aberdeen to Kirkwall with NorthLink Ferries; then there's Gill's Bay to St. Margaret's Hope with Pentland Ferries. The Scrabster to Stromness ferry takes about one and a half hours, while Aberdeen to Kirkwall will take six hours. Gill's Bay to St. Margaret's Hope will take just over 1 hour. If you're traveling northern Scotland, a visit to Orkney is an excellent add-on to the North Coast 500, Scotland's ultimate road trip.
Travel blogger Away With Maja recommends basing yourself in Kirkwall or Stromness on mainland Orkney for easy access to most of Orkney's attractions. These towns have the most places to stay — Check into the Kirkwall Hotel, a three-star property right on the harbor in Kirkwall, or Lindisfarne Bed and Breakfast in Stromness, which has an impressive rating of 9.6 on Booking.com.