​​Scotland's World-Renowned Archipelago Promises Dramatic Scenery, Coastal Walks, And Sandy Beaches

There's more to Scotland than Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands. While many visitors make a beeline for tourist hotspots like the scenic Isle of Skye and its breathtaking landscapes, venture to the far north of the country for a fascinating destination full of dramatic natural beauty. Orkney is an archipelago made up of over 70 islands, located north off the coast of mainland Scotland. It's one of the best whisky destinations in Scotland, but the history and scenery here are what really makes this group of islands special.

Orkney is home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Heart of Neolithic Orkney. This grouping includes ancient historic sites like Skara Brae — the best-preserved Neolithic settlement in Western Europe, which dates back 5,000 years according to Historic Scotland — Maeshowe Chambered Cairn, the Standing Stones of Stenness, and the Ring of Brodgar, an enormous ancient stone circle with 36 surviving stones. History buffs will also want to visit the Knap of Howar on Papa Westray, two stone houses which are the oldest stone buildings in Northwest Europe, per Historic Scotland. But there's more to discover here than Orkney's ancient history. The islands also have spectacular scenery, impressive coastal walks, and pristine — usually empty — beaches.

Prepare to be awed by Orkney's dramatic and breathtaking views. Head to Yesnaby to see a unique formation — the sea stack here has a hole at its base. The Churchill Barriers, built during World War II to impede German U-boats, connect a number of small islands with mainland Orkney and are an excellent place to snorkel or dive. The bright turquoise waters around them can look like the Mediterranean in good weather.