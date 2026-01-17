Between Tucson And Albuquerque Is An Affordable New Mexico Village With Camping, Hiking, And Mountain Views

New Mexico is often called the "Land of Enchantment," and for good reason. This Southwestern state boasts an unspoiled landscape where you'll not only find rugged mountains, fast-flowing rivers, alpine lakes, and colorful desert, but also canyons, mesas, cliffs, and petroglyphs like those of Bandelier National Monument. It's also home to some underrated artsy little towns like Old Mesilla and quaint mountain villages such as Reserve.

Nestled along the San Francisco River in the rocky hills of western New Mexico, roughly halfway between Albuquerque and Tucson, Arizona, only around 300 people call Reserve home. Once named "Frisco," this tiny settlement is most famous for a legendary Old West gunfight that occurred in 1884, though today people head to the village for more peaceful pursuits. Surrounded by the natural splendor of the Gila National Forest, Reserve makes a convenient launchpad for exploring the area. It's within striking range of several nice campgrounds, and the adjacent mountains and forest offer plenty of hiking opportunities to enjoy the surrounding beauty.

While small, the affordable hamlet offers accommodation options for those not in the mood to sleep in a tent or RV. There is also a well-rated country diner serving down-home fare, and a local craft beer brewery that will quench your thirst after a day out spent tromping around in the forest.