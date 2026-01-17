Between Tucson And Albuquerque Is An Affordable New Mexico Village With Camping, Hiking, And Mountain Views
New Mexico is often called the "Land of Enchantment," and for good reason. This Southwestern state boasts an unspoiled landscape where you'll not only find rugged mountains, fast-flowing rivers, alpine lakes, and colorful desert, but also canyons, mesas, cliffs, and petroglyphs like those of Bandelier National Monument. It's also home to some underrated artsy little towns like Old Mesilla and quaint mountain villages such as Reserve.
Nestled along the San Francisco River in the rocky hills of western New Mexico, roughly halfway between Albuquerque and Tucson, Arizona, only around 300 people call Reserve home. Once named "Frisco," this tiny settlement is most famous for a legendary Old West gunfight that occurred in 1884, though today people head to the village for more peaceful pursuits. Surrounded by the natural splendor of the Gila National Forest, Reserve makes a convenient launchpad for exploring the area. It's within striking range of several nice campgrounds, and the adjacent mountains and forest offer plenty of hiking opportunities to enjoy the surrounding beauty.
While small, the affordable hamlet offers accommodation options for those not in the mood to sleep in a tent or RV. There is also a well-rated country diner serving down-home fare, and a local craft beer brewery that will quench your thirst after a day out spent tromping around in the forest.
Where to eat and sleep in affordable Reserve, NM
While the story of the 1884 shootout — when one lawman outlasted a criminal cowboy gang over a three-day, guns-blazing standoff — defines Reserve's past, today the village is known for its laid-back mountain vibes, as well as its affordability. According to Salary.com, overall living costs are 7% lower than the national average, with housing costs coming at 34% less. This is also seen in the local lodging, as a double queen room at the clean and comfortable Mountaineer Inn will only set you back around $100 a night, while the Frisco Lodging Company and RV Park has rooms that start from around $90.
You can also get a great meal for good value in Reserve. Ella's Cafe features regional favorites such as green chili cheeseburgers, as well as Mexican food, all at prices that won't break the bank. One reviewer on Google described it as a "delicious, clean, friendly environment when you're coming home off the road," while another noted, "The prices were reasonable, and the portions were generous. Our waitress was welcoming and attentive."
Despite its diminutive size, you can also get into some nice craft beer and spirits in Reserve. Prod-O Brewery and Distillery features a selection of New Mexico-produced suds on tap and quality local whiskies. Their food menu also has pizzas (almost all less than $20), along with Italian meatball subs, chicken parm sandwiches, pretzels, wraps, and wings. One Yelp reviewer summed it up like this: "The best thing about Prod-O was everything. It was surprising to me that this amazing place was in a town that is so small."
Hike and camp in Reserve's surrounding natural beauty
Reserve is situated inside the Gila National Forest, a 3.3-million-acre protected area that is the largest in New Mexico. This impressive, untamed spread of land features mountains, woods, hundreds of miles of running streams, and plenty of outdoor recreation such as hiking and camping.
For those looking to pitch a tent or pull up into an RV spot, there are three good campgrounds around Reserve. Pueblo Park Campground sits amongst old-growth ponderosa pines and has around 10 well-maintained spots. Apache Creek Campground is situated just 12 miles north of Reserve on Route 12 and offers several primitive spots in a quiet environment, while the small Cottonwood Campground sits just off Highway 180 south of town and is best for tent camping.
Perhaps the best way to experience the mountains and forest surrounding Reserve is to lace up your boots and hit the trail. For a short and easy walk, the Apache Creek Interpretive Trail is a less than one-mile jaunt that takes you to an area of rocks containing petroglyphs. The Pueblo Park from Franz Spring Trail is a 4.7-mile loop appropriate for hikers of all levels. For something more challenging, the 13-mile Dangerous Park Trail starts in Pueblo Park Campground and climbs to an elevation of nearly 3,000 feet, offering vistas of the surrounding ridges and canyons. For more of New Mexico's natural goodness, check out Vermejo, a breathtaking nature reserve full of unique wildlife.