Southern New Mexico's Underrated Artsy Little Town Is Full Of Restaurants, Museums, And Wild West Charm
New Mexico is full of towns brimming with art, authentic food, and vibrant downtowns, but none are quite like Old Mesilla. If you're curious about what life in New Mexico looked like 200 years ago, it's pretty much what you'll see today, from its quaint streets to its historic architecture. From its old adobe buildings adorned with garlands of red chili peppers (known as "ristras"), to its charming plaza, Old Mesilla is a history-rich destination with one-of-a-kind charm.
Time spent in Old Mesilla is "everything you hope for ... and more," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Just FULL of history and little shops. I could spend a full week here." To get to this charming historic town, it's about an hour away from El Paso International Airport in Texas. For a stay filled with Mesilla's distinct culture, the 3-star Hacienda de Mesilla is a boutique inn inspired by the town's Old West legacy. Features include an outdoor pool, a full-service cantina, and free parking. To enjoy more underrated beauty and unique culinary experiences, pair your visit in Old Mesilla with some time in nearby Las Cruces.
Old Mesilla is a history-filled New Mexico town
If you're looking for a little town where you can feel the history with every step, this is it. Its modern legacy stretches back to the first half of the 19th century, when Mesilla was still a part of Mexico. At the time, it served as a major hub for traders and travelers venturing from Texas to California. By 1854, Mesilla became part of the United States, and the town continued to prosper for the next 30 years, as more settlers were drawn to the area.
Apart from its Native American, Mexican, and Spanish heritage, Mesilla's Old Wild West history is clear throughout the town. Mesilla was actually where the notorious Billy the Kid — one of the most infamous gunfighters and outlaws of the time — was tried for murder and sentenced to hanging in 1881, and also where he escaped from the county courthouse. Two months later, he was killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett nearly 300 miles away. Historic gems worth visiting include the Basilica of San Albino, which originally dates back to 1851, and the Gadsden Museum, which features a replica of Billy the Kid's old jail cell, and artifacts going all the way back to the 1500s. The museum is currently open by appointment only — call (575) 526-6293 or email gadsden.museum@yahoo.com to schedule.
Art, culture, and dining in Old Mesilla
Foodies are road-tripping to New Mexico for a reason — its food scene is truly unmatched. Old Mesilla is no exception, with beloved eateries like Àndele Restaurant for Mexican cuisine, and the town's sole brewery, Spotted Dog Brewery, known especially for its green chile cheeseburger. If you're looking for some fine dining, Old Mesilla has that too, at Double Eagle Restaurant, which is housed in a building dating all the way back to 1849.
New Mexico also has a renowned art scene, so unsurprisingly, shoppers and art buffs will also find plenty to love here. Mesilla has 50 different shops and boutiques right in town, not to mention a weekly mercado, which has been a Mesilla tradition since 1857 for hand-made jewelry, art, and locally-grown produce. Mesilla Valley Fine Art Gallery features artists from throughout Southern New Mexico and West Texas, and is one of the state's oldest co-op galleries. Del Sol Jewelry is a great choice to shop for locally-made artwork, ceramics, and accessories.