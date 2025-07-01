Southern New Mexico's Underrated Artsy Little Town Is Full Of Restaurants, Museums, And Wild West Charm

If you're looking for a little town where you can feel the history with every step, this is it. Its modern legacy stretches back to the first half of the 19th century, when Mesilla was still a part of Mexico. At the time, it served as a major hub for traders and travelers venturing from Texas to California. By 1854, Mesilla became part of the United States, and the town continued to prosper for the next 30 years, as more settlers were drawn to the area.

Apart from its Native American, Mexican, and Spanish heritage, Mesilla's Old Wild West history is clear throughout the town. Mesilla was actually where the notorious Billy the Kid — one of the most infamous gunfighters and outlaws of the time — was tried for murder and sentenced to hanging in 1881, and also where he escaped from the county courthouse. Two months later, he was killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett nearly 300 miles away. Historic gems worth visiting include the Basilica of San Albino, which originally dates back to 1851, and the Gadsden Museum, which features a replica of Billy the Kid's old jail cell, and artifacts going all the way back to the 1500s. The museum is currently open by appointment only — call (575) 526-6293 or email gadsden.museum@yahoo.com to schedule.