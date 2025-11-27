The 'Jewel Of Northern New Mexico' Is A Breathtaking Nature Reserve Full Of Unique Wildlife

The sheer scale of things at Vermejo Nature Reserve is enough to make your head spin. With 19 lakes to fish in, 30 miles of streams, more than 45 outdoor excursions, and 1,200 bison to see, it could be hard to choose what to do there. Luckily, unlike other large parks where you are left to figure it out on your own, Vermejo Nature Reserve offers Reserve Ambassadors to help guests co-curate bespoke itineraries. Imagine taking a wildlife safari at dawn, hiking to alpine lakes, and then sipping cocktails as the sun sets. Opportunities to angle for fish, such as rainbow, brown, and Rio Grande cutthroat trout arise there too, and you can also try your hand at trap shooting.

If you can't decide how you want to spend the day, Vermejo has pre-curated itineraries to choose from as well, such as one that begins with a guided wildlife safari, continues with a lakeside picnic, fly-fishing in mountain streams, and ends with dinner and gourmet s'mores under a star-lit night sky. There are seasonal itineraries as well, which include ice fishing, snow tubing, and snowshoeing in the winter, and tree conservation, greenhouse tours, and lawn games in the spring.

For those who prefer a bit of sportsmanship with their adventures, you can take part in survivor skills challenges, climbing, and hiking challenges. Prefer going fast? You can mountain bike, gravel bike, and e-bike, or get rowing with canoes and kayaks. There's also animal tracking activities, geocaching, archery, and sharpshooting. You can also travel into Vermejo's historical past with a visit to their collection of charcoal kilns, a reproduction of those used by early homesteaders in the region.