The 'Jewel Of Northern New Mexico' Is A Breathtaking Nature Reserve Full Of Unique Wildlife
Put aside any notions that New Mexico is an arid Southwestern state with little geographic variety. Reminiscent of the song, "This Land is Your Land," New Mexico's landscapes seem to encompass all of those in the U.S. combined. There are even special surprises, such as unexpected swimming holes in the heart of the desert. And whether you're visiting its desert basins, plains-mesas, or forested mountains, it's clear why New Mexico is nicknamed the Land of Enchantment.
Known as the "jewel of northern New Mexico," Vermejo Nature Reserve sits in the northern corner of the state and offers a chance to explore 550,000 acres of wilderness. (That's nearly the size of Rhode Island!) One of four eco-reserves in New Mexico owned by environmentalist and billionaire Ted Turner, the reserve is carefully stewarded to optimize nature, while offering a responsible way to enjoy it. Endangered animals are protected and restored there, and the biodiversity is kept in balance. Streams trickle down alpine meadows, fish-filled lakes beckon, and snow-topped peaks stand graciously in the distance. Unique wildlife like bison, pronghorn, and elk roam the park, completing the sensation that you've stepped onto the set of a wild west film. The closest major airport to Vermejo is Colorado Springs in Colorado – a three-hour drive away. Before heading west to the reserve, you'll pass by Raton, a charming New Mexico city with a historic railroad.
Choose your adventure at Vermejo Nature Reserve
The sheer scale of things at Vermejo Nature Reserve is enough to make your head spin. With 19 lakes to fish in, 30 miles of streams, more than 45 outdoor excursions, and 1,200 bison to see, it could be hard to choose what to do there. Luckily, unlike other large parks where you are left to figure it out on your own, Vermejo Nature Reserve offers Reserve Ambassadors to help guests co-curate bespoke itineraries. Imagine taking a wildlife safari at dawn, hiking to alpine lakes, and then sipping cocktails as the sun sets. Opportunities to angle for fish, such as rainbow, brown, and Rio Grande cutthroat trout arise there too, and you can also try your hand at trap shooting.
If you can't decide how you want to spend the day, Vermejo has pre-curated itineraries to choose from as well, such as one that begins with a guided wildlife safari, continues with a lakeside picnic, fly-fishing in mountain streams, and ends with dinner and gourmet s'mores under a star-lit night sky. There are seasonal itineraries as well, which include ice fishing, snow tubing, and snowshoeing in the winter, and tree conservation, greenhouse tours, and lawn games in the spring.
For those who prefer a bit of sportsmanship with their adventures, you can take part in survivor skills challenges, climbing, and hiking challenges. Prefer going fast? You can mountain bike, gravel bike, and e-bike, or get rowing with canoes and kayaks. There's also animal tracking activities, geocaching, archery, and sharpshooting. You can also travel into Vermejo's historical past with a visit to their collection of charcoal kilns, a reproduction of those used by early homesteaders in the region.
Live in the lap of luxury with a stay at Vermejo Nature Reserve
With so much to do and so many nooks to explore at Vermejo, it may behoove you to book a stay there. The stays are of the luxurious kind, with rooms going for upwards of $2,000 a night, for two people. The Bernal Lake Cabin is a well-designed cabin where you'll feel as if you'd traveled back in time, but are still living in the utmost comfort. It boasts two master suites, private decks, heated floors, and a choice between indoor and outdoor soaking tubs.
Vermejo has a collection of cottages and three mansion stays. The first is Casa Grande, once belonging to Ted Turner himself. You'll feel grand in the turn-of-the-century, 25,000-square-foot mansion. Prance down the marble column halls, have a game in the billiards room, and prepare meals in the chef's kitchen. There are seven bedrooms to choose from at Casa Grande, which can be booked separately or together in a full buy-out.
Turner House is another mansion stay and is even larger, with 10 rooms and 10 bathrooms. The elegant rooms boast old-world sophistication and include cozy sitting rooms, beverage bars, and an on-site spa. While 45 minutes away from Vermejo's main lodge, Costilla Lodge is a timber and stone, solar-powered property with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains loom in the distance, which is also special for its stunning lakes, hiking trails, and picture-perfect views. At an elevation of 10,000 feet you can survey the wilderness below from a large porch, cozy up to the fireplace, and enjoy meals from a dedicated chef. Meals at Vermejo are planned by Executive Chef Giovanni Lanzante and centered around locally-sourced, fresh ingredients.