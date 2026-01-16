Pennsylvania's Lovely State Park Is A Gorgeous Oasis With Waterfalls, White Waters, And Trails

Outdoor recreation is never far from hand in Pennsylvania. The state knows how to bring out Mother Nature's most fun and adventurous sides. All you need to do is know the best places for your preferred outdoor pursuit. If it's waterfalls, whitewater rafting, and atmospheric hiking trails you seek, feast your eyes on the natural playground that is Lehigh Gorge State Park in East Pennsylvania. Spanning more than 6,000 acres along the Lehigh River, it offers a wilderness escape that provides blood-pumping thrills and stunning trails.

While the Loyalhanna Creek Water Trail has surprising whitewater thrills, the Lehigh River is well-known for its rapids of varying difficulty. If you're looking for intense white waters, choose the section of river around White Haven, a tiny town packed with cozy charm and parks, bordering the Lehigh Gorge's northern reaches. The whitewater rafting here is Class II to III, meaning it's best suited for those on a guided trip or experienced individuals. This difficulty level is one of the most fun, as long as you have the right equipment and guidance. Fast currents, strong waves, unexpected hazards, and tight maneuvering all add to the experience.

The state park has three main whitewater rafting routes, varying from 8 miles to over 20 miles long. You can also opt for the 12.2-mile-long middle section from Rockport to Glen Onoko. Experienced kayakers or canoers can paddle these sections solo, but they'll need all the proper safety gear. If you're inexperienced, go with one of the local licensed outfitters, such as Pocono Whitewater. The company provides guided whitewater rafting for all levels and ages, just a 90-minute drive from Philadelphia.