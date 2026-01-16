Pennsylvania's Lovely State Park Is A Gorgeous Oasis With Waterfalls, White Waters, And Trails
Outdoor recreation is never far from hand in Pennsylvania. The state knows how to bring out Mother Nature's most fun and adventurous sides. All you need to do is know the best places for your preferred outdoor pursuit. If it's waterfalls, whitewater rafting, and atmospheric hiking trails you seek, feast your eyes on the natural playground that is Lehigh Gorge State Park in East Pennsylvania. Spanning more than 6,000 acres along the Lehigh River, it offers a wilderness escape that provides blood-pumping thrills and stunning trails.
While the Loyalhanna Creek Water Trail has surprising whitewater thrills, the Lehigh River is well-known for its rapids of varying difficulty. If you're looking for intense white waters, choose the section of river around White Haven, a tiny town packed with cozy charm and parks, bordering the Lehigh Gorge's northern reaches. The whitewater rafting here is Class II to III, meaning it's best suited for those on a guided trip or experienced individuals. This difficulty level is one of the most fun, as long as you have the right equipment and guidance. Fast currents, strong waves, unexpected hazards, and tight maneuvering all add to the experience.
The state park has three main whitewater rafting routes, varying from 8 miles to over 20 miles long. You can also opt for the 12.2-mile-long middle section from Rockport to Glen Onoko. Experienced kayakers or canoers can paddle these sections solo, but they'll need all the proper safety gear. If you're inexperienced, go with one of the local licensed outfitters, such as Pocono Whitewater. The company provides guided whitewater rafting for all levels and ages, just a 90-minute drive from Philadelphia.
Chasing waterfalls on epic hikes at Lehigh Gorge
The 33 miles of hiking trails at Lehigh Gorge State Park are, well, gorgeous. The riverside canyon alone creates a unique environment where avid hikers can embrace rewarding challenges in search of beautiful scenery, especially waterfalls. One of the park's highest-rated routes on AllTrails is the Glen Onoko Falls and Lehigh Gorge Overlook Trail. Its popularity stems from its varied natural sights, including the river, gorge, waterfalls, and forests. However, it's also one of the most difficult and dangerous options here, with steep climbs and sheer drops. Give yourself about 2.5 hours to complete the 3.4-mile hike, including extra time for stopping at the different falls (especially Glen Onoko) and atop the Lehigh Gorge Overlook.
The Buttermilk and Luke's Falls route is probably a better option for families or less experienced hikers. This 1.2-mile route from the Rockport access point takes about one hour and is mostly flat. It's also your gateway to two of the state park's most popular waterfalls. Just remember, you'll have to share the path with more people than some of the other treks. The flow of Luke's Falls can also be harder to see during drier seasons.
Lehigh Gorge State Park has three main access points: Glen Onoko in the south, Rockport near its center, and White Haven in the north. All three offer access to walking and cycling trails, kayak launch points, and waterfalls. Glen Onoko is about 84 miles from Philadelphia, while the Rockport access point is 106 miles, and White Haven is 98 miles. If you choose the Glen Onoko access, save time to visit Jim Thorpe. The borough is right next to the state park and is widely recognized as America's Little Switzerland.