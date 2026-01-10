A Pennsylvania Creek Has A Top Kayak Trail With Abundant Wildlife And Surprising Whitewater Thrills
Pennsylvania is to kayakers what popcorn is to moviegoers — it's a match too good to resist. The state's numerous rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds, and streams provide scenic adventures for paddlers of every skill level. Many of these spots are found in Pennsylvania's state parks, but there are also some lesser-known kayaking trails that flow through other areas in the state. If you're looking for one of these, the Loyalhanna Creek Water Trail might just be the experience you're seeking. Known for its waterfalls and rapids, it's not always a route for first timers, but it does reward adventurous paddlers with a nature-infused escape away from the typical tourist hotspots.
Depending on the time of year and where you choose to put your kayak in, the Loyalhanna Creek Water Trail can be longer than 40 miles. It's common for people to kayak specific sections of the creek, such as the 6-mile route from the borough of New Alexandria north to Loyalhanna Lake or the 16.4-mile section between Rector and Latrobe. No matter where you choose to put in and take out, you're in for some spectacular wildlife.
Kayakers paddling the section between New Alexandria and Loyalhanna Lake often highlight the dense forests and dramatic rock formations on either side of the creek. Wildlife also abounds along this route, from bullfrogs and ducks to great blue herons and red-tailed hawks. Keen anglers will also find various spots to cast a line out along the creek. The section between Ligonier and Latrobe is a favored spot for catching trout, while Loyalhanna Lake is often home to largemouth bass, catfish, and crappie. You also have a good chance of catching fish around streams feeding the creek, including Linn Run, Powdermill Run, and Saxman Run.
Adventures on Loyalhanna's whitewater runs
One of Loyalhanna Creek's more adventurous elements is its whitewater rapids. These can be found along the Loyalhanna Gorge section slightly north of Ligonier, one of the most charming boroughs in America. American Whitewater considers this 7.3-mile route a Class I to II difficulty, meaning you should be fine navigating it even if you're a novice. However, you may still need to direct your kayak through gaps between rocks and slight rapids. These can become stronger after heavy rainfall, so always check the waterway before kayaking.
If you want to just kayak the whitewater rapids, including Buttermilk Falls, you can enter the creek near the Idlewild waterpark anywhere before The Darlington Inn. This popular restaurant is highly rated on Google for its comfort Hungarian cuisine, so grab a table after you've worked up an appetite kayaking. If you put in about 3.5 miles before the restaurant, you can kayak the creek and rapids for over 7 miles until Kingstown Dam before getting out again. You can put in further along Loyalhanna Creek if you want a longer paddle before the rapids. Some kayakers recommend starting as far back as Rector, giving yourself over 16 miles of creek to paddle at your leisure — a good combination of natural scenery and whitewater rafting.
You don't have to kayak Loyalhanna Creek in one go. Numerous interesting sights may coax you back onto dry land along the way. Latrobe is a historic parkland hidden in Pennsylvania's scenic Laurel Highlands, while Saltsburg is an underrated historic tourist town. Both offer inviting local scenes along the creek's banks, including hearty small-town dining. You can drive to these boroughs and their creek entries in less than one hour from Pittsburgh. Time your paddle for between June and September if you want warm, flowing water.