A Pennsylvania Creek Has A Top Kayak Trail With Abundant Wildlife And Surprising Whitewater Thrills

Pennsylvania is to kayakers what popcorn is to moviegoers — it's a match too good to resist. The state's numerous rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds, and streams provide scenic adventures for paddlers of every skill level. Many of these spots are found in Pennsylvania's state parks, but there are also some lesser-known kayaking trails that flow through other areas in the state. If you're looking for one of these, the Loyalhanna Creek Water Trail might just be the experience you're seeking. Known for its waterfalls and rapids, it's not always a route for first timers, but it does reward adventurous paddlers with a nature-infused escape away from the typical tourist hotspots.

Depending on the time of year and where you choose to put your kayak in, the Loyalhanna Creek Water Trail can be longer than 40 miles. It's common for people to kayak specific sections of the creek, such as the 6-mile route from the borough of New Alexandria north to Loyalhanna Lake or the 16.4-mile section between Rector and Latrobe. No matter where you choose to put in and take out, you're in for some spectacular wildlife.

Kayakers paddling the section between New Alexandria and Loyalhanna Lake often highlight the dense forests and dramatic rock formations on either side of the creek. Wildlife also abounds along this route, from bullfrogs and ducks to great blue herons and red-tailed hawks. Keen anglers will also find various spots to cast a line out along the creek. The section between Ligonier and Latrobe is a favored spot for catching trout, while Loyalhanna Lake is often home to largemouth bass, catfish, and crappie. You also have a good chance of catching fish around streams feeding the creek, including Linn Run, Powdermill Run, and Saxman Run.