Pennsylvania Is Home To An Underrated Town Widely Recognized As America's Little Switzerland
Pennsylvania doesn't get the love it deserves. Underrated cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are often left off itineraries and replaced with big-ticket destinations like New York and Boston, while the Keystone State's natural beauty is overshadowed by Vermont and Maine. That's a shame, however, as Pennsylvania is home to some of the most gorgeous landscapes in the United States. For proof, look no further than Jim Thorpe — a town commonly referred to as "America's Little Switzerland."
Over 200 years old, the historic village is an outdoor enthusiast's dream. It's filled with pristine rivers, striking mountains, winding trails, and a quaint downtown packed with Victorian architecture. You'll even find the sprawling Lehigh Gorge State Park about 15 miles outside of town, giving you countless ways to spend your time in this little slice of paradise. Whether you're interested in hiking, biking, or relaxing with a glass of wine, Jim Thorpe offers something for everyone.
Jim Thorpe's gorgeous setting
Named after the famous Native American Olympian, Jim Thorpe is situated about an hour and a half northwest of Philadelphia. The town is carved in half by the meandering Lehigh River, with downtown located on its western banks. Here, you'll find narrow streets, historic brick buildings, the nostalgic Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, and so much European charm you'll think you've flown across the pond.
Along with its unique architecture, the town is set amongst the rolling hills of the Lehigh Gorge, offering stunning views in nearly all directions. These aren't tall mountains — the nearby Bear Mountain is just shy of 1,700 feet — but Jim Thorpe is located so close to all the peaks they appear larger than you'd expect. Whether they're snowcapped in winter or painted with colorful leaves in the fall, it's easy to see why Jim Thorpe earned its nickname of America's Little Switzerland (not to be confused with Ouray, which has been dubbed the Switzerland of America).
Planning your visit to Jim Thorpe
Most visitors flock to Jim Thorpe around October, when the fall foliage is awe-inspiring and at its absolute peak. This turns the surrounding landscape into a kaleidoscope of colors, though you'll have to be ready to fend off thousands of other tourists. Consider heading out during the shoulder season to beat the crowds and experience a more relaxing adventure. Winter is an especially great time to visit, as the town hosts an annual WinterFest filled with live performers, ice carvings, and more.
As for what to do while you're there? The town of fewer than 5,000 residents has a wealth of attractions. You can dive into history by visiting the Old Jail Museum, view art at The Stabin Museum, or kick back with a beverage at Bright Path Brewing or Big Creek Vineyard. Of course, it's hard to go wrong with a simple stroll downtown, as it's a great way to unwind after a day of adventures.
Speaking of adventures, mountain bikers will want to visit the Blue Mountain Resort in nearby Palmerton, as it's home to 30 downhill trails. Meanwhile, Lehigh Gorge State Park and D&L Trail are perfect for hiking. The D&L Trail runs over 24 miles from Jim Thorpe to White Haven — so you can use it for a serious workout or hike a portion for something easier on the legs. As for Lehigh Gorge State Park, activities run the gamut from hiking and whitewater rafting to fishing and cross-country skiing.