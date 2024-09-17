Pennsylvania Is Home To An Underrated Town Widely Recognized As America's Little Switzerland

Most visitors flock to Jim Thorpe around October, when the fall foliage is awe-inspiring and at its absolute peak. This turns the surrounding landscape into a kaleidoscope of colors, though you'll have to be ready to fend off thousands of other tourists. Consider heading out during the shoulder season to beat the crowds and experience a more relaxing adventure. Winter is an especially great time to visit, as the town hosts an annual WinterFest filled with live performers, ice carvings, and more.

Advertisement

As for what to do while you're there? The town of fewer than 5,000 residents has a wealth of attractions. You can dive into history by visiting the Old Jail Museum, view art at The Stabin Museum, or kick back with a beverage at Bright Path Brewing or Big Creek Vineyard. Of course, it's hard to go wrong with a simple stroll downtown, as it's a great way to unwind after a day of adventures.

Speaking of adventures, mountain bikers will want to visit the Blue Mountain Resort in nearby Palmerton, as it's home to 30 downhill trails. Meanwhile, Lehigh Gorge State Park and D&L Trail are perfect for hiking. The D&L Trail runs over 24 miles from Jim Thorpe to White Haven — so you can use it for a serious workout or hike a portion for something easier on the legs. As for Lehigh Gorge State Park, activities run the gamut from hiking and whitewater rafting to fishing and cross-country skiing.

Advertisement