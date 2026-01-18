5 Camping Stoves You Can Find On Amazon For Under $100

The Gas One High Pressure Single Propane Burner is Amazon's best-selling camping stove for under $100. At the time of writing, the stove is available for just $29.99, has a 4.4-star rating, and will likely fulfill most campers' needs. At this price point, the camping stove only has one burner, but you can also opt for the double-burner model for just $64.99. Although having a double burner will allow you to cook more food at the same time, for most campers — especially solo adventurers — a single burner should be suitable.

In terms of fuel, the Gas One camping stove requires propane, which must be purchased separately. Fuel can then be connected easily through the attached tube, and there's a heat guard to protect you and the burner from fires by preventing oil spills from reaching the flame and protecting the hose connection. Additionally, while this model does not come with a carrying case, it's a good, bare-bones camping stove for most users.

According to a review by a customer who didn't actually take the stove camping but used it on their back deck, the Gas One ticks all the boxes. "This little propane burner is GREAT. And only $30?! First off, it's super easy to set up, like less than 2 minutes," they wrote. Small, lightweight, and easy to move, the Gas One camping stove is a great portable option to take on your next trip. Better yet, it's an affordable one, too.