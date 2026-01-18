5 Camping Stoves You Can Find On Amazon For Under $100
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A solid camping stove is a basic item every camper needs to own. In fact, a camping stove is a necessity for most overnight camping trips, and it's considered one of the most essential camping items you can bring with you — which means it's important that you pick a good one. That said, it's no secret that high-end stoves can be pretty expensive, complicated, and built for larger groups, which might make you think twice about purchasing one. Thankfully, a good, hardy, and easy-to-use cooking setup doesn't need to cost you a fortune. And to help you find the right one for your next trip, we've rounded up five camping stoves you can find on Amazon that won't break the bank.
The following list only includes camping stoves that cost $100 or less (as of this writing) and overall have the highest concentration of positive reviews. Among the stoves listed, we have also included a few different kinds, including propane burners, butane-powered gas stoves, and those that use petroleum gas. Different campers prefer different kinds of stoves, but all will get the job done.
Gas One High-Pressure Single Propane Burner
The Gas One High Pressure Single Propane Burner is Amazon's best-selling camping stove for under $100. At the time of writing, the stove is available for just $29.99, has a 4.4-star rating, and will likely fulfill most campers' needs. At this price point, the camping stove only has one burner, but you can also opt for the double-burner model for just $64.99. Although having a double burner will allow you to cook more food at the same time, for most campers — especially solo adventurers — a single burner should be suitable.
In terms of fuel, the Gas One camping stove requires propane, which must be purchased separately. Fuel can then be connected easily through the attached tube, and there's a heat guard to protect you and the burner from fires by preventing oil spills from reaching the flame and protecting the hose connection. Additionally, while this model does not come with a carrying case, it's a good, bare-bones camping stove for most users.
According to a review by a customer who didn't actually take the stove camping but used it on their back deck, the Gas One ticks all the boxes. "This little propane burner is GREAT. And only $30?! First off, it's super easy to set up, like less than 2 minutes," they wrote. Small, lightweight, and easy to move, the Gas One camping stove is a great portable option to take on your next trip. Better yet, it's an affordable one, too.
Gas One Portable Butane Camping Stove with Case
Sold at a similar price point, Gas One's Portable Butane Camping Stove comes in a case. While slightly bulkier, this model may be more desirable for campers who can accommodate a larger setup. At the time of writing, this stove is available on Amazon for just $23.99 and has a 4.7-star rating with more than 8,000 reviews. Although fuel is not included in that price, the good news is that this camping stove runs on butane instead of propane, which is generally cheaper to purchase. That said, while it's more affordable, some campers may find that butane doesn't always perform as well. However, many also argue that this model of stove is easier to use, as it doesn't require hooking up an external fuel tank.
Another benefit is that this camping stove comes with a case — which may provide new campers with added peace of mind — as well as an automatic ignition. Albeit small, this stove does have high output, which heats food and water quickly and efficiently for its size.
Users generally find it to be both efficient and easy to use, even if you're thinking of whipping up a gourmet meal while camping. One reviewer wrote of the product, "Great portable stove and not expensive. Easy to start and adjust. Puts out plenty of heat for most cooking and lasts an adequate amount of time." Another reviewer chimed in, "This stove is great. It's easy to use and lights right up. It boiled my coffee water quickly. It was also cheaper than the big-name brand one and seems to be the exact same stove."
Vivicreate 8500 BTU Portable Butane Gas Stove
The Vivicreate 8500 BTU Portable Butane Gas Stove sits at the lowest price point on our list for a full-sized camping stove. At the time of writing, this stove is available on Amazon for just $19.99 and boasts a 4.4-star rating across hundreds of customer reviews.
This stove is extremely similar to Gas One's butane gas stove: It also comes in a case, takes butane fuel, and is operated via a knob on the side of the stove. In addition to these features, the Vivicreate butane stove also has automatic ignition and an auto shut-off safety function to prevent fires. Compact, functional, and easy to travel with, users generally find this stove to be adequate for cooking despite its surprisingly low price.
As for performance, one reviewer wrote, "This is one of the most reliable portable burners that I bought for camping and the price is a 10/10." Similarly, another buyer noted its functionality: "Nice well made compact camping stove. Extremely easy to put the butane tank in and starts right up. Nice lightweight unit that comes with a storage case." While powerful, it's worth noting that you may need larger pans and cookware, like coffee pots, on the camping stove's wide burner.
ODSD 2 Burner Camping Stove with Windshield
Closer to the top of our list's budget, the ODSD 2 Burner Camping Stove with Windshield is a bit more of a splurge. But if you travel in a group, it may be a necessity worth investing in. Equipped with two large gas burners and a windshield, its list price is $119.99, but it usually retails for under $80. This camping stove is propane powered and will require that campers purchase a gas tank and connect it to the stove for it to function. For travel, the two burners — which are each stored in a protective case — fold together for easy transport and storage. When folded down, this stove measures around 11 inches long, 5 inches wide, and 10 inches deep, and weighs around 4 pounds.
Overall, customers find that this product works well as both a camping stove and a small outdoor grill in a variety of situations. One reviewer wrote, "I was surprised how practical it is: light, foldable and with very good power (20,000 BTU) that cooks quickly regardless of the wind thanks to the included windbreak. It has two burners that allow you to cook several things at the same time, ideal for outings with family or friends."
AOTU Portable Backpacking Stove
The smallest camping stove on our list by far, the AOTU Portable Camping Stove is extremely affordable and perfect for backpackers, although it can be used reliably by any kind of camper. The stove uses liquefied petroleum gas — which must be purchased separately — to power the burner. Cans of fuel are attached to the bottom, acting as its base while you're cooking. At the time of writing, you can buy this tiny camping stove on Amazon for just $9.99.
Incredibly lightweight, backpackers generally find this model to be perfect for their needs, as it folds up small enough to be easily stowed. However, don't let its size fool you — it's still a powerful camping stove. One reviewer wrote that the stove "folds up very compactly, is lightweight, and fits in the case very well." They noted that it's sturdy overall once it's positioned on the can and that they were able to boil 12 ounces of water in just over two minutes. With over 6,000 reviews, this nifty gadget has earned an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon as of this writing.
Methodology
To put together this list, we went through Amazon's camping stove top sellers, looking exclusively at models under $100. In compiling the five you'll find here, we considered variety, offering a few different shapes, sizes, and functions to ensure there were a variety of options at different price points. While comparing models, we ruled out any that were promoted to their position by the seller (usually noted on Amazon as being "sponsored") or lacked multiple strong reviews. These camping stoves were a combination of the most affordable and the highest rated among Amazon's selection.
