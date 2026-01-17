Costco's Essential Timber Ridge Hiking Pack You Can Only Find Online

If you're gearing up for multi-day hikes or weekend treks and don't want to splurge on premium brands just yet, one backpack option you might not have noticed is the Timber Ridge Alpine Elite 50L "women's specific" hiking pack — available exclusively online through Costco. Besides a large main compartment, the pack has a bunch of pockets on the front, side, and top, as well as quick-stash pockets on the adjustable hip belt. The bag offers access to the main compartment through the side and the bottom of the bag in addition to the top, allowing you to reach items stuffed down into the bag without removing everything on top. There's an integrated rain cover custom fitted for the pack in case you get caught in inclement weather, plus attachments on the front to store and secure trekking poles. Other features include an attached safety whistle and a 2-liter water reservoir.

If you're wondering what makes it "women's specific," the Costco description says it's the fit. The torso is adjustable, which "makes it easy for people of different sizes to share the pack, or for you to pass it down." However, this also allows it to fit everyone from petite hikers to children — one reviewer posting as Ron C. on Costco's website said they bought it for their 10-year-old grandson. "Has adjustable frame and should be good for many years," they wrote.

At $99.99, this hiking pack falls below the price point of many popular packs from brands like Osprey, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Gregory, and others, which can run between $200 and $400 on average. And with Costco's return policy guaranteeing 100% satisfaction, hikers can bring it back if it doesn't work out.