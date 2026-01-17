Costco's Essential Timber Ridge Hiking Pack You Can Only Find Online
If you're gearing up for multi-day hikes or weekend treks and don't want to splurge on premium brands just yet, one backpack option you might not have noticed is the Timber Ridge Alpine Elite 50L "women's specific" hiking pack — available exclusively online through Costco. Besides a large main compartment, the pack has a bunch of pockets on the front, side, and top, as well as quick-stash pockets on the adjustable hip belt. The bag offers access to the main compartment through the side and the bottom of the bag in addition to the top, allowing you to reach items stuffed down into the bag without removing everything on top. There's an integrated rain cover custom fitted for the pack in case you get caught in inclement weather, plus attachments on the front to store and secure trekking poles. Other features include an attached safety whistle and a 2-liter water reservoir.
If you're wondering what makes it "women's specific," the Costco description says it's the fit. The torso is adjustable, which "makes it easy for people of different sizes to share the pack, or for you to pass it down." However, this also allows it to fit everyone from petite hikers to children — one reviewer posting as Ron C. on Costco's website said they bought it for their 10-year-old grandson. "Has adjustable frame and should be good for many years," they wrote.
At $99.99, this hiking pack falls below the price point of many popular packs from brands like Osprey, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Gregory, and others, which can run between $200 and $400 on average. And with Costco's return policy guaranteeing 100% satisfaction, hikers can bring it back if it doesn't work out.
What customers say about the Timber Ridge Alpine Elite 50L hiking pack
Whenever you're shopping for the best gear for taking a hike, reviews are a great resource to determine if something will work for your needs. The general consensus on the Timber Ridge Alpine Elite women's hiking pack is positive, with many reviewers appreciating its adjustable design and extra features. On Costco's website, reviewers gave the pack a 4.6-star rating (as of the time of writing). Reviewer Kiki wrote, "A bit heavier than expected but lots of pockets and looks good," adding that they planned to use it on their trek along Portugal's Camino Santiago hiking route. Another customer posting as cuijenny23 said "it works great for a small size female" and that they were able to pack it with 18 days' worth of clothing for an African safari trip. (Pro tip: If you're planning a similar trip, many say low season is the best time to safari and can save you thousands.)
YouTube creator @Juless reviewed the pack at length and praised its spacious interior, extra pockets, stretchy water bottle pockets that can fit a variety of sizes, adjustability, and comfort padding. However, they did find issues tightening the hip belt to fit properly and questioned how long the material would hold up after some rough use. "But, you know, if you buy it from Costco, they'll take back anything, so I guess it's worth a shot," they added. For hikers looking for an affordable, versatile hiking pack they can order online, reviewers say this one stands out as a capable choice for everyday hikers and outdoor explorers looking for basic performance and generous space without a premium price tag.