The Best Time To Safari Might Not Be When You Think (And It Could Save You Thousands)

As the sky begins to shift from night to day, the sun slowly climbs, boasting hues of pale golden and orange. Familiar silhouettes make an appearance across the tree-dotted grassland, distinctive sounds echo in the air, and a fresh, crisp temperature still lingers. It's a brand-new day in the savanna and a chance for you to experience an untamed, raw Africa where animals take center stage. A safari is undoubtedly a one-of-a-kind adventure, but if you've been planning a trip to see the Big Five, when is the best time to go?

As we know, Africa is an all-season destination, but the weather changes throughout the year and across its regions. Most of us would be more than happy to avoid getting soaked to the core during the wet season, but that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be the case. According to experts, the off-season is still ideal for venturing into the "Mother Continent", when the skies become cloudier, the animals roam away from prying eyes — and your wallet will thank you.

There are advantages and disadvantages to traveling during low season, but if saving money is your priority, the price for a luxury safari varies between $9,000 and over $20,000, compared to a high-season cost that can reach $45,000. A deluxe nine-night safari in Botswana during peak season can start at $32,000, whereas, during off-season, you can save up to $15,000 — that's quite a bit of money. In Tanzania, home to the Serengeti National Park, a person might spend less than $7,000 in the low season versus $10,000 in the high season. Another cost-saving alternative is a group camping safari, with a cost of $180 per day, compared to $300 for a private experience in Kenya.