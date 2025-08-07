Portugal's Camino Santiago Is A Scenic, Less-Crowded Version Of The Famous Hike Through France And Spain

Chosen by over 19% of walkers in 2024, the most popular choice starting from Portugal is the Central Route. While you can simply take this route from Porto to Santiago de Compostela, you can also embark on an over 390-mile-long journey along the inland trail from Lisbon. The latter winds past many important places, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Coimbra University and the Knights Templar castle in Tomar. For pilgrims looking to disconnect from their smartphones as part of their spiritual journey and not to be checking in on their GPS, the Central Route offers clearer signage and better infrastructure than some of the other routes available in Portugal. The familiar stone markers adorned with scallop shells are regularly found along the way.

Despite its name, the 175-mile-long Coastal Route only hugs the Atlantic for less than a third of its length; nonetheless, about 15% of hikers choose this path. Ocean-obsessives hoping to stay close to the waves might prefer the Litoral Way, which is similar to the Coastal Route, but the majority of the path touches the coast. It's also easier on the feet, with fewer cobblestones, making it an appealing choice for those prone to blisters. For those wanting to cover more ground in less time, cycling versions of the Camino are available, starting from Viana do Castelo, less than 50 miles north of Porto. Those doing the Coastal or Central routes will both pass through Redondela after crossing the Spanish border, and in the nearby Pontevedra, the "Spiritual Variant" becomes available — a 50-mile detour that even includes a boat journey.