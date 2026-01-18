Michigan's Popular Restaurant Is A Beloved BBQ Spot Once Featured By Guy Fieri

In the Big Ten Network video, Johnson explains Meat BBQ's barbecue types, saying the ribs are "Kansas City-Memphis-style," the brisket is "all Texas," and the pork has elements of North Carolina. One reviewer on Yelp said of the place, "They have, in my experience, the best BBQ anywhere. The bark on the brisket and pulled pork is heaven sent and the meat is always moist, never dry ... I cannot recommend this restaurant enough." Another raved about the brisket and wings, and said, "Hands-down, best barbecue in Michigan! ... The staff is great and their tap lineup is top-notch. It's about a 35 to 40 minute drive for me to get here and I get here often because it's worth it. Trust me you will not find better barbecue anywhere in this state."

Some of the meaty items you can try include their half-pound of brisket, smoked turkey, pulled chicken, pulled pork, or jalapeño cheddar sausage, as well as a half or full rack of pork spare ribs, and made-to-order mac 'n' cheese with a choice of meats to mix in. There are also meat sandwiches, including the massive Boss Logg, with every meat they make, several cheeses, four layers of fries, eggs, jalapeño, gravy, and hot garlic sauce. Attempt the Carnivore Challenge if you dare, which is eating the Boss Logg, plus an order of fries, and mac 'n' cheese, in 45 minutes for a t-shirt, free beer, and your picture on the wall. They also have a full bar and serve local beers. Finally, if you're hitting Lansing to try Meat BBQ, you're only an hour away from the art, beer, and midwestern charm of Grand Rapids, which is worth a visit.