Michigan's Popular Restaurant Is A Beloved BBQ Spot Once Featured By Guy Fieri
Finding the perfect barbecue spot is something many carnivores take pride in. When you discover a joint that has finger-licking sauces, your favorite fixin's, and slow-cooked meats, it's likely that you're going to sing its praises to your friends. One popular spot has become a go-to, especially since being featured by Guy Fieri in his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Food Network. While California has more barbecue joints than the rest of the country, you'll have to hit Michigan to dine at this one. In the town of Lansing, full of great shops and Victorian-style homes, you'll find Meat Southern B.B.Q. & Carnivore Cuisine. This popular spot, often referred to as Meat BBQ, has been written up as a top barbecue spot by Lansing Foodies, Lansing Guru, City Pulse, and Lansing State Journal. It's also been featured on Big Ten Network, where owner Sean Johnson jokes that the only thing they don't have in the kitchen is lettuce.
Originally featured in the season 27 episode, "Ocean Coasts and Great Lakes" in 2017, Fieri returned to Meat BBQ for another episode in 2022, and the place is still going strong. In fact, in 2019, they did a 1,300-foot expansion. Meat BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. You're going to want to get there early, because some items do sell out, and they don't take reservations.
All about Meat Southern B.B.Q. and Carnivore Cuisine in Lansing, Michigan
In the Big Ten Network video, Johnson explains Meat BBQ's barbecue types, saying the ribs are "Kansas City-Memphis-style," the brisket is "all Texas," and the pork has elements of North Carolina. One reviewer on Yelp said of the place, "They have, in my experience, the best BBQ anywhere. The bark on the brisket and pulled pork is heaven sent and the meat is always moist, never dry ... I cannot recommend this restaurant enough." Another raved about the brisket and wings, and said, "Hands-down, best barbecue in Michigan! ... The staff is great and their tap lineup is top-notch. It's about a 35 to 40 minute drive for me to get here and I get here often because it's worth it. Trust me you will not find better barbecue anywhere in this state."
Some of the meaty items you can try include their half-pound of brisket, smoked turkey, pulled chicken, pulled pork, or jalapeño cheddar sausage, as well as a half or full rack of pork spare ribs, and made-to-order mac 'n' cheese with a choice of meats to mix in. There are also meat sandwiches, including the massive Boss Logg, with every meat they make, several cheeses, four layers of fries, eggs, jalapeño, gravy, and hot garlic sauce. Attempt the Carnivore Challenge if you dare, which is eating the Boss Logg, plus an order of fries, and mac 'n' cheese, in 45 minutes for a t-shirt, free beer, and your picture on the wall. They also have a full bar and serve local beers. Finally, if you're hitting Lansing to try Meat BBQ, you're only an hour away from the art, beer, and midwestern charm of Grand Rapids, which is worth a visit.