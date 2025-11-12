This State Has More Barbecue Joints Than Anywhere Else (And Each One Packs Incredible Flavor)

When it comes to American barbecue regions, the "Big 4" are considered Texas, Carolina, Memphis, and Kansas City. After that, secondary styles are often tied to cities like New Orleans, St. Louis, and Chicago, with the Windy City style actually tied to a hidden hole-in-the-wall, Lem's. That's why, when it comes to identifying the state with the most barbecue joints in the country, most people assume it's a place with a signature style. Texas even has an edge with its beloved brisket and the largest population among the main regions. So, what state tops the list?

The state with the most barbecue joints, each one packing incredible flavor, is California. Per Brizo FoodMetric data, the Golden State is home to 4,588 BBQ restaurants. If you guessed Texas, you were close, as the Lone Star State finished second with 4,327. Across the country, the data crunchers counted more than 41,000 total BBQ spots, with more than 11,000 chain establishments and over 30,000 independent restaurants.

Fortunately for California meat eaters, the barbecue scene scores high for quantity and quality. There are several reasons for the incredible flavor. California has a competitive culinary scene with high standards, including the most Michelin-starred restaurants of any state. Domestic migration brought pitmasters from other states, bringing their regional traditions with them. California also has the largest share of foreign-born residents in the country, which gives its scene a more international flair with popular styles from Korea, Mexico, Japan, Brazil, Colombia, and more. Finally, and this might be surprising to many, the state actually has its own indigenous BBQ tradition.