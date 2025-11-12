This State Has More Barbecue Joints Than Anywhere Else (And Each One Packs Incredible Flavor)
When it comes to American barbecue regions, the "Big 4" are considered Texas, Carolina, Memphis, and Kansas City. After that, secondary styles are often tied to cities like New Orleans, St. Louis, and Chicago, with the Windy City style actually tied to a hidden hole-in-the-wall, Lem's. That's why, when it comes to identifying the state with the most barbecue joints in the country, most people assume it's a place with a signature style. Texas even has an edge with its beloved brisket and the largest population among the main regions. So, what state tops the list?
The state with the most barbecue joints, each one packing incredible flavor, is California. Per Brizo FoodMetric data, the Golden State is home to 4,588 BBQ restaurants. If you guessed Texas, you were close, as the Lone Star State finished second with 4,327. Across the country, the data crunchers counted more than 41,000 total BBQ spots, with more than 11,000 chain establishments and over 30,000 independent restaurants.
Fortunately for California meat eaters, the barbecue scene scores high for quantity and quality. There are several reasons for the incredible flavor. California has a competitive culinary scene with high standards, including the most Michelin-starred restaurants of any state. Domestic migration brought pitmasters from other states, bringing their regional traditions with them. California also has the largest share of foreign-born residents in the country, which gives its scene a more international flair with popular styles from Korea, Mexico, Japan, Brazil, Colombia, and more. Finally, and this might be surprising to many, the state actually has its own indigenous BBQ tradition.
Try out California's barbecue tradition, and all others
California has a signature style, and a local one, that originated in the Santa Maria Valley in the mid-19th century. It actually has more in common with Latin American traditions than its eastward cousins. Santa Maria-style barbecue typically starts with a tri-tip sirloin cut, lightly seasoned with salt, pepper, and garlic, and then grilled over an open flame using California red oak. The Hitching Post II, made famous in the book "Sideways" and its 2004 Oscar-winning film adaptation, is one of the best-known proponents of the style in an area known for the best-hidden artisanal eateries.
Santa Maria-style BBQ might give California a native style, but the state's smoke-and-fire scene is arguably appreciated more as a place to tour all of the greatest barbecue traditions. By not having a dominant style like the Big 4, the state can play the field. This means you can find Central Texas brisket, East Texas chopped beef, Carolina pulled pork, Cajun catfish, Georgia chopped pork, Memphis pork ribs, Hawaiian kalua pig, and more. In fact, a place like Baby Blue's BBQ in Venice Beach pulls from nearly all of the American traditions.
Incredible BBQ joints in California to check out
Ready for a barbecue road trip? Loosen the belt and ditch the white shirt because this could get messy. Let's start with more traditional American styles.
James Beard Award-nominated Daniel Castillo is considered one of the best Texas-style pitmasters, thanks in large part to his world-class brisket and gigantic beef ribs. His restaurant, Heritage Barbecue, is located in San Juan Capistrano, one of Southern California's most gorgeous cities. Heritage is one of five American-style spots listed in the Michelin guide. Moo's Craft Barbecue, with a mix of Texas and Chicano flavors, is the only spot in Los Angeles proper, while Northern California scored three entries with the multi-style Pig in a Pickle, the pan-Texan Breakwater Barbeque, and the self-described "west coast" Horn Barbecue. With three SoCal locations, Bludso's may not be in the guide, but chef Kevin Bludso did win a coveted James Beard Award.
Michelin inspectors also recognized three Korean BBQ spots, all in Los Angeles, with Chosun Galbee, Quarters BBQ, and the highly regarded Parks BBQ. The City of Angels also offers one of the most unique barbecue combinations at Escala, a Korean-Colombian restaurant founded by a former hip-hop tour manager. Notable island BBQ spots include L&L Hawaiian Barbecue and Back Home in Lahaina, both in Los Angeles, while leading restaurants for Japanese BBQ include San Francisco's Yakiniku Shodai and Niku Steakhouse. The latter features a Japanese binchotan charcoal grill for ultra-high heat.
While these are among the most acclaimed spots, you'll find plenty of flavorful barbecue joints across the state. Just make sure to take advantage of the wide variety of styles, and always save rooms for the sides.