This Walkable Houston Neighborhood Has Lush Green Parkways And Dozens Of Shops And Eateries
Houston is as Houston does, which is a lot of very different and fascinating things housed in a diverse collection of neighborhoods. In the city's center you have enticing areas like East Downtown (EaDo), a "revitalized gem" with boutiques and eateries, but these urban hubs may still feel a bit overcrowded and touristic. The city's outer neighborhoods offer a much more walkable and local Houston, including one area you shouldn't miss exploring on your next visit: Greenway-Upper Kirby.
Only 6 miles from Downtown Houston, this burgeoning neighborhood has become one of the city's hubs for outdoor recreation and upscale dining and shopping. You can drive to Greenway-Upper Kirby in about 15 to 20 minutes, depending on traffic, or use the city's public transport to get there in about an hour. Once you're there, you can explore without a car, as Texas Real Estate Source ranks it as one of Houston's most walkable neighborhoods, highlighting how its restaurants, boutiques, cafés, attractions, and bars can all be reached on foot. This pedestrian-friendly nature, plus the area's leafy streets and parks, make exploring Greenway-Upper Kirby easy and scenic.
One of these enticing green spaces is Levy Park, sitting just off Wakeforest Street. It's one of the neighborhood's primary community hubs, offering a playground and splash pad for kids, a community-led garden, dog park, sprawling grassy fields, and shady spots to sit or picnic. Food trucks often pull up beside the park, showcasing the city's diverse cuisine and providing well-timed nourishment for parkgoers. Levy Park also hosts events throughout the year, from yoga and Zumba classes to film screenings and art workshops.
Greenway-Upper Kirby's retail therapy
Although some people make the day trip from Houston to La Porte, a boutique shopping mecca with small-town vibes, for retail therapy, others avoid the drive and go to Greenway-Upper Kirby, where multiple shopping plazas and malls are spread out along Kirby Drive. The shops at Arrive Upper Kirby have two noteworthy boutiques: Jianna Jewelers offers custom-designed earrings and rings, while Agenda boasts fashionable graphic t-shirts and denim.
Just up the road, the stores at Arrive River Oaks offer a wider variety of luxury fashion and furniture boutiques along a palm-fringed outdoor strip. For men, Rye 51 sells bespoke suits and shirts for formal and casual occasions — customers swear by the tailoring expertise if you're looking for a great fit for your next big event.
For a more laid-back shopping experience, visit the Urban Harvest Farmers Market, held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Local Texas farmers and growers sell everything from peaches and honey to baked goods and cheese. You can also tuck into international food at various stalls, including plant-based Ayurvedic cuisine and pan-fried dumplings.
Treasured local dining in Greenway-Upper Kirby
Much of the restaurant scene in Greenway-Upper Kirby centers around Kirby Drive. It's here you'll find Grace's, a beloved Southern-style spot, with 4.5 stars on Google from over 5,600 reviewers. The restaurant serves classic Louisiana comfort food, including chicken pot pie, seafood platters, fried chicken, and gumbo.
If you're searching for a place to eat and drink in the sunshine, head to Kirby Ice House on Eastside Street (pictured). It has the self-proclaimed biggest patio in all of Texas, with ample outdoor seating for more than 1,000 people. Kirby Ice House attracts locals from far and wide, setting the scene for high school reunions, birthdays, and Sunday football. Over 50 beers on tap keep you refreshed on those hot Texas days, while food trucks offer tailgate platters, burgers, waffle sandwiches, tacos, and more.
Sugar Land may be a sweet Houston spot for global food, but Greenway-Upper Kirby is no slouch either when it comes to cosmopolitan dining. You can find everything from Tex-Mex and Indian to Italian and Japanese scattered around the neighborhood. With a 4.7-star rating on Google, one of Houston's top-rated Italian restaurants is Bombetta. The seasonal menu offers contemporary Italian dishes that complement the restaurant's inviting trattoria vibe. Pair your meal with a sommelier-selected bottle of Italian wine.