This Walkable Houston Neighborhood Has Lush Green Parkways And Dozens Of Shops And Eateries

Houston is as Houston does, which is a lot of very different and fascinating things housed in a diverse collection of neighborhoods. In the city's center you have enticing areas like East Downtown (EaDo), a "revitalized gem" with boutiques and eateries, but these urban hubs may still feel a bit overcrowded and touristic. The city's outer neighborhoods offer a much more walkable and local Houston, including one area you shouldn't miss exploring on your next visit: Greenway-Upper Kirby.

Only 6 miles from Downtown Houston, this burgeoning neighborhood has become one of the city's hubs for outdoor recreation and upscale dining and shopping. You can drive to Greenway-Upper Kirby in about 15 to 20 minutes, depending on traffic, or use the city's public transport to get there in about an hour. Once you're there, you can explore without a car, as Texas Real Estate Source ranks it as one of Houston's most walkable neighborhoods, highlighting how its restaurants, boutiques, cafés, attractions, and bars can all be reached on foot. This pedestrian-friendly nature, plus the area's leafy streets and parks, make exploring Greenway-Upper Kirby easy and scenic.

One of these enticing green spaces is Levy Park, sitting just off Wakeforest Street. It's one of the neighborhood's primary community hubs, offering a playground and splash pad for kids, a community-led garden, dog park, sprawling grassy fields, and shady spots to sit or picnic. Food trucks often pull up beside the park, showcasing the city's diverse cuisine and providing well-timed nourishment for parkgoers. Levy Park also hosts events throughout the year, from yoga and Zumba classes to film screenings and art workshops.