One Of Houston's Best-Connected Suburbs Is A Sweet Texas Spot For Family Fun, Global Food, And Luxury Living
Houston's suburbs, which account for most of the Greater Houston population of nearly 8 million people, can be every bit as diverse and interesting as the big city, renowned for its art and museum scene that rivals New York. You just need to know where to look. Texas City, with its crave-worthy seafood, is one example. Sugar Land, known for its fun family museums, global food, and luxury living, is even easier to love.
How did the mid-sized Houston suburb get its sweet name? It really was the result of sugar production. A rich area for sugar plantations eventually grew from what was known as Oakland Plantation to become Sugar Land, home of the Imperial Sugar Mill. Imperial Sugar is the oldest continuously operating business in Texas, founded in 1843.
Sugar Land is just southwest of Houston and it's only half an hour from the city's smaller, more convenient William P. Hobby Airport. (It's 45 minutes from the more northerly George Bush Intercontinental Airport.) Even if a visit to Houston proper is the goal, it might make sense to stay in Sugar Land, where many chain hotels are available for less than $100 a night. More interested in settling in the suburb? It's a master-planned community that appeals to an upscale crowd looking for the convenience of local golf courses and walking trails, as well as an excellent school system.
Sugar Land has plenty of museums and family fun
One of Houston's most celebrated attractions is the enormous collection at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The kid-friendly satellite is in Sugar Land and is best known for its dramatically lit Hall of Paleontology. When you're done gaping at dinosaurs, the Hall of Technology is ideal for educating youngsters about chemistry, energy, and geology, all with the overarching theme of salt. That's because a salt dome is close by — and though the exhibits are geared toward youths, adults will likely learn a thing or two as well.
For even younger kids still eager to gain some knowledge, check out Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center, located on the site the former Imperial Sugar refinery. Intended to educate little ones under age 12, it feeds young imaginations with exhibits like the Paper Playground, where their ingenuity is the limit for activities such as making paper puppets and planes.
Next door, families with older children will have fun geeking out on history at the appointment-only Sugar Land Heritage Museum & Visitor Center. There, you'll become acquainted with everything you wanted to know about the birth of Sugar Land as a company town. Exhibits include a timeline and lots of fun artifacts, including clothing worn by the people of Sugar Land. More outdoorsy than museum-focused? Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park has a 1,000-foot line that runs along the Brazos River — the longest zipline in the Houston area.
Eat the world in Sugar Land
Outdoor mall Sugar Land Town Square is the center of the community. In fact, it's not only the site of tons of events, including regular live music, it's even home to the town hall. The dining there leans toward both local and national chains, but there's nothing wrong with that when most are of excellent quality. One great option is B.B. Italia, a red-sauce slinger from Houston restaurateur Benjamin Berg. Don't miss the towering 20-layer lasagna.
Despite Sugar Land's significant Indian population, Mahesh's Kitchen is the first South Asian restaurant in Town Square. There, the beautifully presented plates include fusion dishes such as tandoori chicken naan pizza, Indian chicken parmigiana, and bhel made with ingredients from the Americas, including avocados and sweet corn. Looking for an appropriately sugary finish? It's worth driving six minutes to Kwality Ice Cream, a link in a New Jersey-based chain, where Desi-style flavors include rose and paan masala.
A Houston favorite for fiery Sichuan dishes with quirky names such as Broken Heart Jelly Noodles, Gentle Touch Soup, and Fish Love Tofu, Cooking Girl now has an outlet in Sugar Land. Pho Ben serves up a wide variety of pho noodle soups, as well as banh mi sandwiches and refreshing smoothies. Another beloved Houston restaurant, La Tapatia, satisfies Mexican cravings with fajitas and mole. Nearby Houston may be America's No. 2 "Sin City" behind Las Vegas, but Sugar Land provides far more wholesome thrills. Just try to keep your gluttony in check.