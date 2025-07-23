One Of Houston's Best-Connected Suburbs Is A Sweet Texas Spot For Family Fun, Global Food, And Luxury Living

Houston's suburbs, which account for most of the Greater Houston population of nearly 8 million people, can be every bit as diverse and interesting as the big city, renowned for its art and museum scene that rivals New York. You just need to know where to look. Texas City, with its crave-worthy seafood, is one example. Sugar Land, known for its fun family museums, global food, and luxury living, is even easier to love.

How did the mid-sized Houston suburb get its sweet name? It really was the result of sugar production. A rich area for sugar plantations eventually grew from what was known as Oakland Plantation to become Sugar Land, home of the Imperial Sugar Mill. Imperial Sugar is the oldest continuously operating business in Texas, founded in 1843.

Sugar Land is just southwest of Houston and it's only half an hour from the city's smaller, more convenient William P. Hobby Airport. (It's 45 minutes from the more northerly George Bush Intercontinental Airport.) Even if a visit to Houston proper is the goal, it might make sense to stay in Sugar Land, where many chain hotels are available for less than $100 a night. More interested in settling in the suburb? It's a master-planned community that appeals to an upscale crowd looking for the convenience of local golf courses and walking trails, as well as an excellent school system.