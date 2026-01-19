Halfway Between Georgetown And Myrtle Beach Is A Sandy Atlantic Island That's 'Stuck In Time'

The South is full of stories. From the origin of music genres like the blues, to the Civil Rights Movement, its history and culture intertwine in important and unforgettable ways. A lesser-known story is that of Sandy Island, a hidden gem tucked away on the coast of South Carolina.

Part nature preserve, part intimate community, the island is truly one of a kind. Located halfway between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, travelers can make a stop here on a Lowcountry road trip after exploring Georgetown's historic harborwalk, eateries, shopping, and art, or after a visit to Myrtle Beach, one of America's top summer destinations where seafood steals the show. But don't expect to drive to the island itself, as it's only reachable by boat.

Island resident Captain Rommy Pyatt started Tours De Sandy Island in 2005 to share the region's uniqueness with the world. Year-round pontoon tours are still offered today, scooping visitors up at the Sandy Island Landing for excursions that last between two and three hours. These tours allow visitors to learn about the culture of the Gullah People, a resilient community that preserves its traditions on the island. The island's seclusion has led to Sandy Island being labeled as "stuck in time," a characteristic that is further supported by the fact that electricity wasn't introduced here until 1965. Embark on one of these tours to experience the heritage of the island for yourself.