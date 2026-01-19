Halfway Between Georgetown And Myrtle Beach Is A Sandy Atlantic Island That's 'Stuck In Time'
The South is full of stories. From the origin of music genres like the blues, to the Civil Rights Movement, its history and culture intertwine in important and unforgettable ways. A lesser-known story is that of Sandy Island, a hidden gem tucked away on the coast of South Carolina.
Part nature preserve, part intimate community, the island is truly one of a kind. Located halfway between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, travelers can make a stop here on a Lowcountry road trip after exploring Georgetown's historic harborwalk, eateries, shopping, and art, or after a visit to Myrtle Beach, one of America's top summer destinations where seafood steals the show. But don't expect to drive to the island itself, as it's only reachable by boat.
Island resident Captain Rommy Pyatt started Tours De Sandy Island in 2005 to share the region's uniqueness with the world. Year-round pontoon tours are still offered today, scooping visitors up at the Sandy Island Landing for excursions that last between two and three hours. These tours allow visitors to learn about the culture of the Gullah People, a resilient community that preserves its traditions on the island. The island's seclusion has led to Sandy Island being labeled as "stuck in time," a characteristic that is further supported by the fact that electricity wasn't introduced here until 1965. Embark on one of these tours to experience the heritage of the island for yourself.
Discover the culture and history of Sandy Island
Although Sandy Island sounds like a far-off destination, it is actually hidden in plain sight, only about 36 miles from Myrtle Beach. Census data for the undeveloped island is limited — according to a 2016 article by WMFB News, roughly 50 people called the island home at that time. Those who live there are the Gullah People, the descendants of West and Central Africans enslaved in the lower Atlantic coastal states of the U.S., whose traditions have been preserved in Lowcountry.
Captain Rommy's tours showcase a slice of life within the Gullah community, along with historical commentary so that visitors are learning every step of the way. Some highlights of the experience include visits to the Mount Rena cemetery, the fire department, a historic schoolhouse-turned-community center — in operation until 1964, when local children started taking a school bus boat to the mainland — a baptist church, and local homes.
Travelers can also explore the Pyatt General Store, owned by Rommy's family, for snacks, artwork, history books, bug spray, and the only public bathroom on the island. Reach out to the captain directly to set up custom experiences that involve immersive activities like kayaking or birdwatching. Overnight stays and traditional cultural meals are also offered at Wilma's Cottage, a bed and breakfast run by Sandy Island resident Laura Herriott.
The natural beauty of South Carolina's Sandy Island
Bordered by the Great Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers, the majority of Sandy Island is pristine wilderness. Global environmental nonprofit The Nature Conservancy owns and manages more than 9,000 acres of land on Sandy Island. With so few residents calling the sandbar home, the landscapes are largely untouched, ensuring that visitors have opportunities to soak in South Carolina's natural beauty.
The island is named for its ancient sand dunes and is home to more than 8 miles of hiking trails. All three paths make a loop, allowing visitors to see as much of the island as possible during their trip. Options include the Little Bull Creek Trail to the north and the southern Larry Paul Trail, ideal for spotting flora and fauna along the way. The longest, the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker Trail, also offers glimpses of wildlife, especially the endangered birds for which it is named. In addition to the woodpeckers and the longleaf pine trees they nest in, visitors may encounter turkey oak trees, purple lupine, and carnivorous pitcher plants with prey-trapping mechanisms, as well as animals like deer, eagles, hogs, black bears, bobcats, and more.
On Sandy Island, the story of the South runs deep. Tranquil rivers and prehistoric sand dunes create striking scenes that feel world's away from the rest of South Carolina's Lowcountry. Pairing natural beauty with the unique Gullah heritage, the island is a rare escape, rooted in history and untouched by time.