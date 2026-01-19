Costco's Heated Mattress Pad Is An RV Essential Perfect For Cold Weather Camping

The heated mattress pad is easy to position underneath your bedding. Multiple Costco reviews note that, thanks to the thick padding, you can't feel the cords and wires through the fabric. You should still be able to get a comfortable night's sleep using the pad, making it an essential to add to your RV winter packing list.

This heated mattress pad has a 4.6-star rating from reviewers on Costco, with a number of reviewers highlighting the fast heating time. One reviewer noted it "heats up quickly on any setting." Another reviewer echoes this, stating the pad "heats up very quickly and at a low setting." It doesn't necessarily heat evenly, though. Based on customer reviews, one of the downsides to the heated mattress pad is that it can be slow to heat up at the feet — if it heats up at all. One user said, "heat is good at the head, but barely warm at the feet ... even after warming up for [two hours]." This is reiterated by a second reviewer, who notes there is "no heat at the feet."

While this item may be a top buy for many RV campers, keep in mind that you obviously need power in your RV to operate it. If you regularly go boondocking without electricity hookups, this probably isn't the most practical item for you. Instead, you could try using bubble wrap to insulate RV windows to keep the heat in and help you stay toasty when winter camping.