9 Rules You Should Know Before Camping In The Winter

A camping trip is one of the most versatile vacations out there. From breathtaking destinations in Tuscany to lake-side camping in California, pitching up a tent offers a chance to enjoy nature at a fraction of the cost of the more traditional hotel holiday experience. And such experiences are not limited to the warmer months. Some of the most beautiful fall destinations match perfectly well with an outdoor venture, and savvy explorers know how to enjoy otherworldly, vibrant spring hikes even when it comes to making camp in the rain. But what about a camping trip in winter? The season of frost complicates things.

Not all winters are born equal. For instance, it never really gets all that cold in Andalusia. Seville remains one of the best cities in Europe for a scenic fall vacation, and it's still relatively warm come winter. And sure, you probably won't need any specialist equipment to tackle a post-holiday season excursion in Florida.

But what of those places where the season more closely resembles landscape art on your average Christmas card? What of Northern Europe, New England, or the frosted hinterlands of Canada? Even the most picturesque hiking trails in Scotland require a little more thought if you plan to tackle them as the nights grow longer. There are quite a few things you need to take into consideration when contemplating such a venture. As a veteran camper who believes that there is no such thing as bad weather (only poor clothing choices), I'm throwing personal experience into the mix here. I've also consulted experts along the way, and tackled a few common-sense approaches as they made themselves known to curate the best rules to live by if you're going to try out winter camping.