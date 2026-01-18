5 Affordable Camping Tents You Can Buy On Amazon For Under $100
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In a world where everything is becoming more and more expensive, finding a deal wherever you can is vital. Camping can be an especially expensive hobby; however, there are plenty of affordable camping supplies out there. For instance, Costco has an affordable camping item that is a go-anywhere companion, but you'll need the basics too. On Amazon alone, there are dozens of staples like tents, sleeping bags, and lanterns that you'll find for a fraction of the price when compared to other retailers.
If you're looking for a tent but don't want to break the bank, look no further. Despite their low price tag, each tent on this list has been tested and loved by other campers for its ease of assembly, durability, or spaciousness. If Walmart's viral 12-person camping tent is too much space for you, here are five affordable camping tents you can buy on Amazon right now for under $100.
Forceatt Camping Tent
The Forceatt Camping Tent is Amazon's overall pick for tents between $50 and $100 and ranks the highest in sturdiness, according to reviews. This tent is available in multiple sizes, including two- and three-person models. A two-person tent currently goes for $71.24 on Amazon, with prices up to $80 for a three-person model. All models are available in three colors: army green, blue, and grey.
Marketed as being waterproof and durable, past purchasers agree that this tent holds up in poor weather conditions and remains sturdy. One reviewer wrote, "I was worried about the waterproof-ness, having been camping in wet conditions before, so I was concerned when the first two days of this camping trip was rain rain rain. This tent was great! Not a wet drop entered the tent ANYWHERE!"
Overall, users of this tent feel it offers great value for the price, and the two-person tent is also perfect for solo campers. One thing to note is that this tent is best used in moderate conditions. While rain is no problem, some users have had more issues in desert environments or with high winds.
Coleman Sundome Camping Tent with Rainfly
Another great choice for rain-proof camping, the Coleman Sundome Camping Tent comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from two to six-person tents. The navy blue iteration of their two-person tent is available for $64.83 on Amazon at the time of writing, while their six-person tent is available for around $150. If you're looking for a smaller tent, this is a good mid-priced option. In addition to a rainfly to keep you dry, this tent has windows and a ground vent to help keep you cool and ventilated at night. For quick setup and teardown, the Coleman Sundome features continuous pole sleeves and easy-to-use clip-in pole attachments.
This tent is rated highly by reviewers, with an average score of 4.6 out of five stars. Many reviewers say this tent is easy to assemble and disassemble, and it's of good quality for the price. It is also very durable. One reviewer attested to the tent's durability, writing, "As everyone says, easy setup, nice gear pockets, etc. This tent has withstood some incredible storms, from light rain to deluges, and even some horizontal rain & high winds. Of course there will be a little water coming in from horizontal rain, but it was minimal, and that rarely happens. Even with the normal HEAVY downpours and strong winds, there was no leakage."
UNP Dome Camping Tent
Depending on your needs, this tent comes in multiple sizes, starting at two-person. However, UNP's Six-Person Tent in this model is the most affordable of the large tents on this list. Many other brands veer out of our $100 budget when it comes to their larger tents. Despite its size, this tent is easy to assemble — there are just four steps. Their largest tent is currently available on Amazon for $85.99 and can fit four to six campers. This tent is made of breathable mesh and includes a rain fly that covers the top, along with windows to help ventilate the space.
In general, reviewers love this tent for its size and ease of setup. However, it can seem flimsy compared to other tent models, and is not designed to keep out all rainwater during a heavy downpour. If you're looking for something simple and affordable that has enough room for a small family, this is a good option, perfect for short trips or backyard camping.
Amazon Basics Instant Camping Tent
Made by Amazon's own brand, this tent is affordable and rated relatively highly by customers, with an average rating of 4.2 out of five stars. While larger sizes are available, Amazon Basics' Instant Camping Tent comes in two sizes for under $100. Amazon's four-person model is currently listed for $69.99, and its six-person model is priced at $72.52. Looking at the less expensive of the two, this is a solid three-season tent that will get you through a long weekend camping trip away, even if it rains. This model has a removable rain fly and sealed seams to prevent rainwater from getting inside.
This tent also touts an easy setup, with Amazon saying the tent has a "pre-attached telescoping frame [allowing] quick 60-second setup with no assembly required." Reviewers generally agree with the marketing, saying the tent is quick and easy to set up and take down. Many reviewers agree that, while not the perfect tent, it is a good, basic tent and reliable for the price range. One customer wrote, "As the title says, this is the best tent I have ever owned. I will never go back to a non-instant tent after using this one. It [is] so easy to set up and take down all in less than 5 minutes."
Vela Camping Tent
For those truly looking for a budget option, this Vela Camping Tent offers great bang for your buck. And, it's still highly rated by Amazon customers. This tent offers several sizes; the smallest is a two-person tent, currently available for around $40. The two-person tent is popular for its small, lightweight design, making it a great option for solo campers who want some wiggle room. The Vela Camping Tent also has good ventilation (with an outdoor view if you so choose!) and is waterproof. The tent comes with a one-year guarantee, should you need to return it for any reason.
With an average rating of 4.4 out of five stars, customers love this tent for its well-constructed design and for keeping the elements out. While it's not the sturdiest tent, it's a good one for the price. One reviewer wrote that the Vela tents are of great quality, writing about the brand's different models, "I have two, each! They are very well made and so far have done perfect!"
Methodology
To settle on our picks for this list, we looked exclusively at tents on Amazon priced under $100. From there, we looked at which tents had the best overall reviews, ignoring those that said they were frequently returned by customers or were heavily promoted by the companies or sellers listing them on Amazon. Going entirely by function for price and how well reviewers rated each tent, we came up with these five as the most affordable tents that actually hold up. There are several other affordable tent options on Amazon and across the internet; however, these five emerged as the most reliable. If you're looking for more ways to make camping affordable, check out these DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure, according to Reddit.