5 Affordable Camping Tents You Can Buy On Amazon For Under $100

In a world where everything is becoming more and more expensive, finding a deal wherever you can is vital. Camping can be an especially expensive hobby; however, there are plenty of affordable camping supplies out there. For instance, Costco has an affordable camping item that is a go-anywhere companion, but you'll need the basics too. On Amazon alone, there are dozens of staples like tents, sleeping bags, and lanterns that you'll find for a fraction of the price when compared to other retailers.

If you're looking for a tent but don't want to break the bank, look no further. Despite their low price tag, each tent on this list has been tested and loved by other campers for its ease of assembly, durability, or spaciousness. If Walmart's viral 12-person camping tent is too much space for you, here are five affordable camping tents you can buy on Amazon right now for under $100.