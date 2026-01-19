Arizona's Dazzling Desert City Is America's Best Winter Adventure Getaway Destination. Here's Why

Driving through Arizona's dry scrublands, you'll find a hotspot with year-round sun 112 miles south of Phoenix and 69 miles north of the Mexican border. A compact desert city cocooned by mountains begging to be climbed, with average highs of around 68 degrees Fahrenheit in winter that tend not to fall below 55. Tucson is considered the 29th-best city for an active lifestyle by WalletHub, out of 100 U.S. cities, but it takes the top spot when it comes to the best hiking and camping getaways, according to Extreme Terrain.

The site compared 61 cities across the country, looking at factors like the average temperatures and trail quality, and Tucson surpassed traveler favorites like San Diego's peaceful hiking trails and the mindful escapes of Sedona. With 262 routes to explore, and fun campgrounds like Camp Saguaro on the west side of town and KOA Resort in the southeast, it's no surprise this usually-underrated city is getting much-deserved recognition.

The downtown skyline features the iconic A Mountain behind glinting skyscraper windows that reflect pink and orange sunsets and dazzle anyone flying into Tucson International Airport, around 20 minutes away from downtown. Whether you're a snowbird looking to avoid your own icy state in winter or a weekend visitor ready to hit the ground hiking, Tucson's temperatures are a real selling point for those with the dreaded seasonal depression. With a sun-scorched ground level and an Alpine-esque ski resort on Mount Lemmon, an hour's drive from Eastside, you could quite literally experience all four seasons in one day.