One Of The World's Best Stargazing Destinations Thrives In Western America With Astronomical Attractions

Stargazers love finding spots with clear skies and low light pollution where the night sky comes alive. There's nothing quite like seeing a bright nebula, Saturn's delicate rings, or the stellar white smudge that is our Milky Way. While it's difficult to beat Finland's glass igloo resort for viewing the northern lights, Tucson's Astro Trail, comprising of a dozen stargazing destinations, including observatories, research centers, planetariums, and space centers, most of them under an hour away, offers some of the best stargazing opportunities in the world. The city's long history of light pollution-limiting ordinances makes it a one-of-a-kind urban area with an array of stargazing spots in close proximity. The broader Southern Arizona landscape, with its desert climate and jagged terrain, offers particularly good viewing conditions, and Tucson, located at a higher altitude than the state's other arid areas, is consequently the best of the best for stargazing.

The Astro Trail is a self-guided tour that you can embark on at your pace, which is a good thing considering how vast some of the sites are. The national parks aside, even the Pima Air & Space Museum, one of the trail's stops, is spread over a whopping 80 acres. The trail map is free and features local restaurants and shops along the way. Since the sites are spread all around Tucson, it's best to use the city as a base and plan your stargazing excursions accordingly. Plus, it also happens to be a UNESCO City of Culinary Excellence with an astounding array of restaurants and breweries.