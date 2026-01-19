New Jersey's Hilly Suburb Across From Manhattan Is Packed With Diverse Eats And Scenic Trails

The charming towns of northern New Jersey make a great option for families looking to put down roots somewhere easily commutable to New York City while enjoying more fresh air and square footage, and a relaxed pace of life. But don't overlook these suburbs as mere bedroom communities with no identity of their own: There's plenty underneath the surface for those who look.

Just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, North Bergen is anything but flat. In fact, some sources have said it's the second-hilliest city in the U.S. after San Francisco, but that is debated. What is certain is that the township is filled to the brim with both a wide-ranging array of delicious cuisine and stunning trails. Like the Ironbound neighborhood of Newark, this place is bursting with flavorful, global eats and provides a dose of the great outdoors — all without sacrificing proximity to New York City — you'll want to put North Bergen on your radar.

To get here from further afield, North Bergen is only 13 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport. And if you're coming from New York City, simply make your way to Manhattan's Port Authority Bus Terminal, from which you can hop on a bus directly to this lovely suburb with easy NYC access. So pack up your walking shoes, bring your appetite, and make your way to this one-of-a-kind suburb to enjoy all it has to offer.