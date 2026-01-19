New Jersey's Hilly Suburb Across From Manhattan Is Packed With Diverse Eats And Scenic Trails
The charming towns of northern New Jersey make a great option for families looking to put down roots somewhere easily commutable to New York City while enjoying more fresh air and square footage, and a relaxed pace of life. But don't overlook these suburbs as mere bedroom communities with no identity of their own: There's plenty underneath the surface for those who look.
Just across the Hudson River from Manhattan, North Bergen is anything but flat. In fact, some sources have said it's the second-hilliest city in the U.S. after San Francisco, but that is debated. What is certain is that the township is filled to the brim with both a wide-ranging array of delicious cuisine and stunning trails. Like the Ironbound neighborhood of Newark, this place is bursting with flavorful, global eats and provides a dose of the great outdoors — all without sacrificing proximity to New York City — you'll want to put North Bergen on your radar.
To get here from further afield, North Bergen is only 13 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport. And if you're coming from New York City, simply make your way to Manhattan's Port Authority Bus Terminal, from which you can hop on a bus directly to this lovely suburb with easy NYC access. So pack up your walking shoes, bring your appetite, and make your way to this one-of-a-kind suburb to enjoy all it has to offer.
Hit the trails in hilly North Bergen
A trip to North Bergen wouldn't be complete without spending time in the sprawling 167-acre James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park. Here, you'll find myriad trails for walking and running, various sports fields, picnicking areas, a dog run, and even an arboretum. There's truly something to occupy everyone, from exercisers and sporty types to families with kids and dog-walkers. Don't miss Woodcliff Lake, the park's 16-acre gem that offers spectacular views across the river to Manhattan and is home to a wildlife sanctuary (on the island in the lake). Take the park's Inner Loop trail for a quick and easy route around the lake, or opt for the North Hudson loop for a still-easy but slightly longer walkabout.
Looking for something more strenuous? Make your way to nearby Palisades Interstate Park, with its multitude of trails and Hudson vistas. Boasting 2,500 acres of land, including dramatic rocky cliffs, it's a slice of stunning nature to explore. For a moderate-rated hike, try Long Path, which runs for 13.3 miles from the George Washington Bridge to Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory. You'll start at the Fort Lee Historic Park Visitor Center (7.5 miles northeast of downtown) and then hike along the river, enjoying views across the water to the Manhattan skyline. With some steep elevation and rocks to navigate, be sure to wear appropriate footwear and bring plenty of water.
Sample diverse and tasty eats
North Bergen, like nearby Hackensack, is a riverside gem with delicious eateries spanning a vast array of cuisines. Don't miss the mouthwatering Cuban and Caribbean eats at family-owned Rumba Cubana, rated 4.6 stars on Google. Here, you can indulge in everything from empanadas and ropa vieja to mofongo and classic Cuban sandwiches. More in the mood for classic Spanish food? You're in luck: Tapas de España (4.5 stars on Google) has been serving up Iberian eats for over 25 years. Order a variety of small plates or a hearty entrée like fresh "ocean-to-table seafood" delicacies. Book a table on a Friday night, and you'll get the bonus of live Flamenco music and dance performances in the restaurant.
Or, for some classic New Jersey Italian food, snag a table at Di Palma Brothers Restaurant Boutique, another family-owned eatery serving top-rated Italian food. Rated 4.6 stars on Google, you can dish up a plate of Di Palma family recipes and southern Italian delicacies, like Grandma's meatballs, Neapolitan lasagna, or rigatoni alla Siciliana. Know before you go: This restaurant is BYOB, so if you want to wash down the delicious food with a glass of vino, be sure to bring your own bottle of choice.