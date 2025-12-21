New Jersey's Artsy City Near NYC With A Vibrant Downtown And Delicious Eateries Is A Riverside Gem
New Jersey might be one of the smaller states in the U.S., but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in attractions, which include its beaches, food, history, and hidden gem destinations like the under-the-radar and crowd-free Hardwick Township. Of course, another city within the state that every traveler should consider visiting is Hackensack.
Situated a little over 18 miles outside of New York City, Hackensack has a vibrant downtown due to its eclectic mix of restaurants, cafes, and shops. However, there aren't many traditional bed and breakfast-style establishments to stay at, so your best and closest options will be places like the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands, which is less than two miles away from the city. The establishment offers cozy rooms as well as an on-site restaurant, fitness center, and a bar. If you're open to traveling into New York City, then the Mount Morris House NYC is only about 12 miles away. The 19th‑century Harlem brownstone boasts Gilded Age-era architecture, and, in addition to its antique furnishings, the rooms are spacious with natural light and provide guests with marble bathrooms and views of Mount Morris Park.
Hackensack is located on the Hackensack River, which not only offers beautiful scenery but also several activities, including kayaking and fishing. Going forward, local groups are aiming to improve public access and community engagement to the riverfront. New paths, educational programming, and environmental planning will help the public enjoy the riverfront even more than they already do.
Find great places to eat in Hackensack
Hackensack's cultural diversity can be seen in the city's restaurants. The Garden State is loaded with food havens, including Margate, a Jersey Shore city known for its delicious seafood, but Hackensack offers different types of eateries. Take Casual Habana Cafe, for example, which serves up delicious Cuban dishes alongside a craft cocktail menu. Here, you can find everything from empanadas to cast-iron-seared octopus, Cuban chicken soup with potato, and more. It's also ranked as the second-best restaurant in the city according to Tripadvisor. Craving soul food? Then Paula's Soul Food Cafe is your go-to place, where wings, meatloaf, beef short ribs, veggie dinners, and a variety of pasta dishes are all available to order.
And then there's White Manna, which is rated the number one restaurant to eat at in Hackensack by Tripadvisor, and for good reason. This burger joint is a local classic. Serving up its first meals at the 1939 World's Fair before settling in Hackensack in 1946, White Manna offers fresh sliders that are made from fresh, extra-lean ground beef with onions and cheese, all on a potato roll. The place has established such a prolific legacy that it's been featured on shows like The Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations." It also won the best burger award (for New Jersey) from Thrillist.
If you're in the mood for some great coffee, artistic design, and laid‑back vibes, then Stimulatte Cafe is the perfect choice. The establishment uses fair trade beans, and, in addition to their coffee items, also features a lavender matcha latte, hot chocolate, and espresso mocktails.
Artsy offerings in Hackensack
With a population of over 45,000 residents as of 2023 and a very walkable downtown area, the city has become an artsy destination due to its variety of cultural spaces. The Johnson Public Library, awarded Best Library in Bergen County in 2023 by the locally published (201) Magazine, offers extensive programming for the whole family to enjoy, and the Hackensack Cultural Arts Center is a place that nurtures artists looking to expand their talents. They have an art gallery (The Ruth Bauer Neustadter Gallery at HACPAC) where local and artists from around the world come to present their work, and they also host a plethora of events like theatrical productions and world-class orchestras. Another fantastic art space in the city is the Riverside Gallery, where up-and-coming artists showcase their unique and creative works.
If you're looking for some more fun spots in town, Hackensack Brewing is a great stop that's rated by Tripadvisor as the third best thing to do in Hackensack. It's a great spot for craft beer enthusiasts and locals alike, rivaling the trendy breweries in New Jersey's woody township of Medford. It was founded in 2019 and, since then, has served up a diverse selection of beers ranging from crisp lagers to seasonal drinks. They also hold an annual chili contest, where participants make their chili from scratch and aim for one of the top prizes.
If you want to visit Hackensack and don't live within driving distance, your best bet would be to take a flight to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), which is about 30 minutes away. You can drive from the airport or take public transit via the line 76 bus or train via NJ Transit.