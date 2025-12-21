New Jersey's Artsy City Near NYC With A Vibrant Downtown And Delicious Eateries Is A Riverside Gem

New Jersey might be one of the smaller states in the U.S., but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in attractions, which include its beaches, food, history, and hidden gem destinations like the under-the-radar and crowd-free Hardwick Township. Of course, another city within the state that every traveler should consider visiting is Hackensack.

Situated a little over 18 miles outside of New York City, Hackensack has a vibrant downtown due to its eclectic mix of restaurants, cafes, and shops. However, there aren't many traditional bed and breakfast-style establishments to stay at, so your best and closest options will be places like the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands, which is less than two miles away from the city. The establishment offers cozy rooms as well as an on-site restaurant, fitness center, and a bar. If you're open to traveling into New York City, then the Mount Morris House NYC is only about 12 miles away. The 19th‑century Harlem brownstone boasts Gilded Age-era architecture, and, in addition to its antique furnishings, the rooms are spacious with natural light and provide guests with marble bathrooms and views of Mount Morris Park.

Hackensack is located on the Hackensack River, which not only offers beautiful scenery but also several activities, including kayaking and fishing. Going forward, local groups are aiming to improve public access and community engagement to the riverfront. New paths, educational programming, and environmental planning will help the public enjoy the riverfront even more than they already do.