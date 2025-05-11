This Palisades Park Is A Hiking Paradise Of Hudson River Vistas And Pristine Winding Trails Near New York
You don't need to head west to find a drive that stuns with every turn. Some of the most breathtaking views in the country are in eyeshot of New York City. There's the town of Peekskill, a charming day trip from NYC with an artsy aura, or the many hidden islands within the city itself, full of serene beauty. Some of these excursions take a couple of hours by train or navigating ferry systems, but within a 30-minute drive from Midtown Manhattan, you can get to an astonishing slice of preserved wilderness along the Hudson River: Palisades Interstate Park.
Straddling New Jersey and New York, Palisades Interstate Park offers the kind of natural beauty you'd expect much further out from civilization. Both weekend wanderers and weekday road-trippers come to the park for its cliffside hikes, incredible lookouts over the Hudson, and woodlands where you might run into a bald eagle or a white-tailed deer. "This place is special, the views are incredible, and the terrain is great for hikers who like a challenge," said one TripAdvisor reviewer. Here's what you can expect if you decide to explore this amazing part of the Northeast.
Hike along the ancient beauty of Palisades Interstate Park
Coming to Palisades Interstate Park is a chance to explore ancient, astounding landscapes, formed over 200 million years ago, stretching around 2,500 acres by the riverside. As you drive in from the George Washington Bridge, it's almost jarring to experience the sudden shift from the industrial, concrete-filled metropolis of Manhattan to the towering, wild cliffs of the Palisades. Their geology is fascinating: The cliffs formed during the Triassic period, when the supercontinent Pangaea began to split. Magma rose up between the split layers, slowly cooling into hard rock formations called the Palisade Sill. Eventually, the softer rock around it eroded, leaving the vertical basalt cliffs you see today. If you look closely, you can see where the sill begins to emerge from the old lakebed rock.
One of the most iconic hikes along these ancient formations is the Giant Stairs trail. It's about 4 miles out-and-back, going from a high lookout point to the rocky riverside. It's also known to be quite challenging. Part of the hike involves climbing for a mile over boulders on the edge of the river. The Giant Stairs trail connects to a more moderate trail, the Peanut Leap Cascade, which is about 2.5 miles out-and-back. It starts at the State Line Café and winds down the cliffside, past a stream and waterfall.
For those seeking an easier, relaxed hike, the Women's Federation Monument trail is a great option, about 2 miles round-trip and passing the namesake monument, which is an interesting tower-like structure in the forest. Another option is the 3-mile Cape Fly Away loop, going from the Alpine Picnic Area and along the riverfront.
Lookouts and other activities at the Palisades Interstate Park
You don't need to go hiking to experience the beauty of the Palisades. If you just want to take in the views, there are a few stellar lookout points you can drive to: Point Lookout, where the café is, is the highest summit of the Palisades, while the Rockefeller Lookout at the southern end of the park gives you a sublime view of the Hudson and the New York City skyline.
There are four picnic areas in the park, which come with some grills. At Englewood Picnic Area and Alpine Picnic Area, there are also a couple of small beaches, where paddlers often bring out their kayaks or canoes to launch into the Hudson (but swimming is prohibited). When snow blankets the riverside, you can also go cross-country skiing along six marked ski trails.
When visiting the park, note that there's usually metered parking. A few areas — like the Alpine Picnic Area — only have parking fees from April through October. Each Wednesday and on major holidays, parking is free. If you're coming from the New Jersey side, the park's State Line Lookout is about a 40-minute drive from Newark Liberty International Airport. Those flying into JFK or LaGuardia can get to the park by driving up the northern tip of Manhattan, then crossing the George Washington Bridge into New Jersey — the State Line Lookout is just under 15 minutes from the bridge. Right across the bridge, you'll be in New Jersey's spicy hot, suburban Koreatown, a great area to fuel up on bibimbap after your hike.