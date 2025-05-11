This Palisades Park Is A Hiking Paradise Of Hudson River Vistas And Pristine Winding Trails Near New York

Coming to Palisades Interstate Park is a chance to explore ancient, astounding landscapes, formed over 200 million years ago, stretching around 2,500 acres by the riverside. As you drive in from the George Washington Bridge, it's almost jarring to experience the sudden shift from the industrial, concrete-filled metropolis of Manhattan to the towering, wild cliffs of the Palisades. Their geology is fascinating: The cliffs formed during the Triassic period, when the supercontinent Pangaea began to split. Magma rose up between the split layers, slowly cooling into hard rock formations called the Palisade Sill. Eventually, the softer rock around it eroded, leaving the vertical basalt cliffs you see today. If you look closely, you can see where the sill begins to emerge from the old lakebed rock.

One of the most iconic hikes along these ancient formations is the Giant Stairs trail. It's about 4 miles out-and-back, going from a high lookout point to the rocky riverside. It's also known to be quite challenging. Part of the hike involves climbing for a mile over boulders on the edge of the river. The Giant Stairs trail connects to a more moderate trail, the Peanut Leap Cascade, which is about 2.5 miles out-and-back. It starts at the State Line Café and winds down the cliffside, past a stream and waterfall.

For those seeking an easier, relaxed hike, the Women's Federation Monument trail is a great option, about 2 miles round-trip and passing the namesake monument, which is an interesting tower-like structure in the forest. Another option is the 3-mile Cape Fly Away loop, going from the Alpine Picnic Area and along the riverfront.