Downtown Indianapolis' Cool Culture Trail Has Art, Gardens, And A Promenade With Bike Rentals

In a destination as big as Indianapolis (with a 2025 population of almost 900,000, according to the World Population Review), it can be difficult to find your way around when exploring the city for the first time. Luckily, Indy boasts a multi-use trail that weaves through multiple downtown districts, featuring public art, gardens, and greenery, and proximity to the city's top sights. Officially named the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene & Marilyn Glick, the Indy Cultural Trail spans 10 miles, passing through six downtown neighborhoods: Massachusetts Avenue, Fountain Square, White River State Park and The Canal, Indiana Avenue, Wholesale District, and Market East.

Created as an 8-mile trail in 2013, the Indy Cultural Trail has since expanded and is continuing to develop into other areas of downtown. There's no official starting or ending point, but there is a useful online map of the trail, which includes markers for public art, Pacer Bikeshare stations, and top city attractions. A couple of routes that you can follow are also marked on the Cultural Trail website. If you're walking, there are suggested routes calculated for 20 minutes per mile, and the loop mapped out on AllTrails takes about two to three hours to complete. On a bike, one Tripadvisor reviewer writes that they spent about two hours doing a loop on the trail starting from White River State Park. If you need more guidance, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail Office offers walking and biking tours, with different options depending on what you'd like to see along the way.