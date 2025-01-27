One Of America's Coolest Suburbs Is An Unexpected Artsy Biker's Paradise In The Heart Of Indiana

Carmel began growing as a biking destination in 2008 when the city revealed its Carmel Access Bikeways initiative. This network would expand to include bike routes through local streets and multi-use paths, giving both avid cyclists and families a way to get out and enjoy Carmel without the need for a car. Today, the network encompasses eight cross-city bike routes and five bike loops that make it shocking easy to navigate the heart of Carmel.

Then there's the iconic Monon Trail. Stretching from Westfield to downtown Indianapolis, Carmel is just one of many stops on this sprawling greenway. That's a total distance of more than 20 miles, making it the perfect way to cruise through the Midwest and explore the heart of Indiana. Along the path, you'll find various art installations, historic markers, and other fun facts about the area. You also won't want to miss the Central Park West Loop. Clocking in under two miles but offering dramatic river and prairie views, it's frequently mentioned as one of the best biking routes in Carmel.

Decided to leave your bike at home? Stop by Carmel Cyclery to grab a rental. They offer rentals for both the Specialized Roll and Specialized Sirrus — the former is great as a simple commuter, while the latter is better for long-distance rides. Prefer an ebike? Meander through Carmel's 250 miles of trails with an ebike rental from Future Velo.