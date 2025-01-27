One Of America's Coolest Suburbs Is An Unexpected Artsy Biker's Paradise In The Heart Of Indiana
Indiana is home to some surprisingly cool attractions, including a sanctuary for art, music, and healing vibes in Indianapolis and a fascinating abandoned amusement park near the Kentucky border. However, like much of the Midwest, Indiana is often overlooked in favor of destinations buried deep in the mountains or perched along the ocean. But if you're an avid cyclist, consider pedaling your way into the Hoosier State to enjoy the many bike paths of Carmel. Widely recognized as one of the best suburburban cities in Indiana, Carmel is a mecca for cyclists, offering miles of bike paths, artsy shops, and plenty of museums and other amenities to keep you busy.
Carmel has a population hovering around 100,000 and sits just 30 minutes north of Indianapolis, making it easy for out-of-town visitors to reach its trendy streets. It's often cited as one of the best small cities for cyclists, due to its shockingly robust network of trails, side paths, and routes that link you to neighboring communities. When taken together, they turn Carmel into a perfect place to ride your bike — whether that be a simple commute to the grocery store or an all-day trek through town.
Biking through Carmel, Indiana
Carmel began growing as a biking destination in 2008 when the city revealed its Carmel Access Bikeways initiative. This network would expand to include bike routes through local streets and multi-use paths, giving both avid cyclists and families a way to get out and enjoy Carmel without the need for a car. Today, the network encompasses eight cross-city bike routes and five bike loops that make it shocking easy to navigate the heart of Carmel.
Then there's the iconic Monon Trail. Stretching from Westfield to downtown Indianapolis, Carmel is just one of many stops on this sprawling greenway. That's a total distance of more than 20 miles, making it the perfect way to cruise through the Midwest and explore the heart of Indiana. Along the path, you'll find various art installations, historic markers, and other fun facts about the area. You also won't want to miss the Central Park West Loop. Clocking in under two miles but offering dramatic river and prairie views, it's frequently mentioned as one of the best biking routes in Carmel.
Decided to leave your bike at home? Stop by Carmel Cyclery to grab a rental. They offer rentals for both the Specialized Roll and Specialized Sirrus — the former is great as a simple commuter, while the latter is better for long-distance rides. Prefer an ebike? Meander through Carmel's 250 miles of trails with an ebike rental from Future Velo.
Enjoy museums, galleries, and other Carmel attractions
Biking is only part of the allure of Carmel, as it's a suburb with enough amenities to rival those of a much larger city. The Center for the Performing Arts is one of its most popular destinations, as the complex features a huge complex housing a 1,500-seat concert hall, and two smaller theaters. Events held here run the gamut from jazz performances and Queen tributes to stand-up comedy and music lessons.
It's also worth taking a stroll (or ride) through the Carmel Arts & Design District. Located in Old Town, you'll find an overwhelming array of galleries, showrooms, and specialty shops. Highlights include the CCA Gallery, Kuaba Gallery, and Indiana Artisan Gifts & Gallery. Once you've worked up an appetite, be sure to swing by Muldoon's on Main for delicious pub food with an Irish flair. Alternatively, you can head north a few minutes to reach Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, a hip restaurant serving Japanese noodles along with whiskey, sake, and beer.
If you flew into Indianapolis, save time to check out a thrilling museum of medical oddities and intriguing discoveries. Just 30 minutes from Carmel and close to the Indianapolis International Airport, you'll get to explore shocking exhibits covering medical topics from the late Victorian era through the 20th century. And if you still have your bike with you, head north to the B&O Trail to get in one final ride before heading home.